Threading the needles necessary to end the Ukraine war

All wars have beginnings, middles and ends. Conventional wisdom might suggest that the middle — fighting a war — is the hardest part but, in fact, the hardest part is ending a war justly. Fred Iklé’s “Every War Must End” explains why: “If the decision to end a war were simply to spring from a rational calculation about gains and losses for the nation as a whole, it should be no harder to get out of a war than to get into one.” The problem is, it’s not just a rational calculation. Vladimir Putin’s doubling down on failure makes Iklé’s point very clear.

Putin cannot acknowledge what the rest of the world sees as unambiguous: He has lost much and is losing more. Further, if the allies continue to support Ukraine as they have committed to do, and if Ukraine can sustain its fighting spirit, Putin will continue losing. The Russian partial mobilization will not change battlefield realities — even if it works, which is doubtful. Resorting to tactical nuclear weapons would not produce a long-term positive result for Russia — in fact, quite the opposite. Yet Putin remains unwilling to concede his strategic objective to subjugate Ukraine, even as the reality he denies becomes apparent to others: a military defeated in combat, an economy debilitated by sanctions, and a society and oligarchy beginning to crack.

What does this mean for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s allies?

First, fighting and sanctioning must continue. Ukraine forces must continue their methodical, well-coordinated offensive in the Luhansk Oblast; use fires and limited attacks to weaken Russian positions in the Donetsk Oblast; and expand its counteroffensive in the South to achieve results similar to those in the North. The allies must also persevere with sanctions and their full support for the Ukrainian armed forces. If a window for negotiations opens between Ukraine and Russia, it will come open from more battlefield successes and crippling sanctions.

Second, negotiations among the allies and between them and the Zelensky government — done in secret — must resolve what, for them, is a satisfactory end to this war. There is no doubt that Putin’s aggression and war crimes cannot stand. For, as war termination expert Hans Goemans said in a recent New Yorker article, the implications of the Ukraine War are enormous and “will shape the rest of the twenty-first century.” It may be easy to gain agreement as to what should result from the war — Ukraine’s self-determination, political sovereignty and territorial integrity intact and the principle of non-intervention reinforced. But it will be harder to reach consensus on how.

For example, do the allies and Ukraine agree that fighting should stop once the Russians are forcibly ejected to their pre-February positions, leaving the areas occupied in 2014 to be resolved by negotiations? Or do all agree that the fighting should reestablish all of Ukraine territory, to include the areas occupied in 2014? Or does consensus lie in a middle course — combat reestablishing the pre-February borders, demonstrating by continued-but-limited attacks that the Russians will lose the Occupied Donbas and Crimea, but pausing to allow for negotiations? Of course, Putin has an important “vote” in each option, but allied and Ukrainian leaders should be clear among themselves about how they intend to achieve their war aims.

Discussions also should include a description of the conditions and environment necessary for negotiation: perhaps establishing a zone of safety that separates the warring forces and deploying an initial security enforcement capacity. Final negotiations may produce other arrangements — a Dayton-like agreement that can be enforced and may include a demilitarized zone, a longer-term enforcement force, and confidence-building measures to defuse emotions, stabilize security and facilitate success in the post-fighting phase of the war.

These internal allied/Ukraine talks should go on even as the fighting continues. It’s not either/or.

Finally, are the allied and Ukraine leaders in agreement as to Putin’s and Russia’s status at war’s end? It matters. Putin may be thinking in terms of self-preservation. For him to recognize reality as it is would be to acknowledge defeat and show weakness. Tyrants can do neither and expect to stay in power or even live. While justice demands the Hague for Putin’s aggression, prudence suggests considering another path.

Perhaps the allies can negotiate through a third party for Putin’s safe exile, should conditions on the battlefield and in Russia open that possibility. If this option is not possible, perhaps something close to it is. The point is, the allies and Ukraine may be able to attain all or most of their grand-strategic and strategic aims — fully restoring Ukraine’s self-determination and upholding the global sanction against aggression — if they are willing to exchange a bit of justice for them. This is the real world, after all. More good may come from following prudence in the space between justice and peace than from fighting to the bitter end and risking what such a fight may entail.

For now, Putin must be pressed by more hard fighting and more sanctioning. No window of opportunity to end the war will open absent that. The stakes for Ukraine, for Europe, for the U.S., and for the globe are too high to settle for merely stopping the fighting. That would reward aggression and war crimes.

The allies and the Ukrainian government must begin threading multiple needles, trying to achieve their war aims without backing into a larger war that no one wants. The time for negotiation is not today, but that day will come — maybe sooner than many think. Best the allies and Ukraine prepare now.

James M. Dubik, Ph.D., a retired lieutenant general of the U.S. Army, is a senior fellow at the Institute for the Study of War. He served in military command and operational roles in Bosnia, Haiti and Iraq, and helped train forces in Afghanistan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Honduras, and many NATO countries.