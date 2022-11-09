Backing Ukraine is costly. Not backing it would be costlier

The approaching winter months will test Western resolve to support Ukraine. Western taxpayers facing rising cost-of-living bills are already pressuring politicians to question whether a ceasefire with Russia could be a more palatable option. President Biden is already facing challenges in leading the bipartisan, multinational coalition of Western supporters to Ukraine, and fears are growing that U.S. aid for Ukraine will dry up after the U.S. midterm elections.

Indisputably, the costs of assistance to Ukraine are high and are likely to get higher. But unless the West helps Ukraine fully liberate itself from Russia’s occupation now, it will have to pay an even costlier price in the future.

To begin with, Russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on Western taxpayers being inconvenienced by the pricey bills and compelling their respective governments to withdraw from the Western coalition of Ukraine’s supporters. Putin has long held a disdain for the Western alliance and is counting for cracks to appear shortly. He expects that the alliance will cave in response to his energy warfare.

His current objective of indiscriminate destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure clearly suggests he is planning on winning by not losing. First-hand accounts from Ukraine suggest that Ukrainians are already facing shortages of potable water and are growing increasingly worried about the cold winter months. Intermittent power shortages have interfered with people’s ability to prepare food preserves and properly store them for the winter, causing worries about food availability. Inevitably, Ukrainians will depend on external assistance to get through the winter. The Russian government is waiting for the Western alliance to buckle in the face of such mounting challenges, and any demonstration of doubt about continued support to Ukraine would be a win for Putin.

If we reconsider our continued commitment to Ukraine and accept any termination of hostilities short of Ukrainian victory now, we will simply delay another war. A past attempt at appeasing the Russian president has already demonstrated that Putin will be back for more.

After all, back in 2008 Putin called Ukraine a “complicated state” insinuating that it was more Russian than Ukrainian. We already settled for a ceasefire after the annexation of Crimea and separatist unrest in Eastern Ukraine. But Putin did not stop there and was back in eight years annexing four additional Ukrainian regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. If we settle for a ceasefire now, we will accept the costs Ukrainian civilians have paid for Russia’s aggression and will signal to the Kremlin that Western resolve to stand up to a nuclear bully is weak. Putin or his successors will be back for more until Ukraine no longer exits.

But when the Russian forces return, they will not be demoralized, untrained and unequipped, as they are now. Right now, with proper assistance, Ukraine still has a chance to prevail and liberate its territory from Russia’s occupation.

Currently, Ukraine has a critical advantage in terms of morale and professionalism of its forces. The balance will likely change by the next time Russia returns. If today ultranationalist Russian hawks like Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin remain in the minority, with targeted propaganda, their popularity is likely to grow. If given time, they are well positioned to drum up further support for extremist ultranationalism among the Russian population.

Prigozhin has already opened a military technology center affiliated with his notorious Wagner Group. If allowed more time, this center is highly likely to rev up Russia’s defense production and build an arsenal for Russia’s future wars. As a result, Russian forces will return better trained, better prepared and better equipped. Any wavering in our support to Ukraine now will mean facing a stronger opponent when Russia comes back to Ukraine in the future.

Further, Ukraine will not be the only future target for Russia. Many of Russia’s neighbors are already concerned about their futures. Georgia experienced Russia’s invasion back in 2008 and is now closely watching the evolution of the war in Ukraine. The Georgian population continues to fear repeated Russian aggression. The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania fear they are next on the invasion list. Many Eastern European countries remain uneasy over Russia’s intentions.

None of these countries will be safe if we allow Russia to take a respite in Ukraine. The Kremlin will likely interpret any wavering in our support to Ukraine as a green light to invade other countries, as Putin will consider any Western reaction to his future aggression to be short-lived.

Finally, any outcome in Ukraine that does not result in the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty and the preservation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity will send a signal to the other nuclear powers. China has already been watching Ukraine closely and drawing lessons for its future strategy towards Taiwan. If we fold on Ukraine, China is likely to interpret that as a sign that Beijing can use nuclear threats as a shield for its aggression towards Taiwan. Any nuclear powers with expansionist aspirations could use the same pretext to violate the sovereignty of their neighbors. Others, like Iran, could interpret this as a renewed impetus for bolstering their nuclear programs.

Putin is counting on winning in Ukraine by not losing. If we allow him not to lose, we will validate his assumption that Western alliances are weak and fickle. If we allow the Russian government to keep the annexed Ukrainian territories, we will signal to the rest of the world that sovereignty is no longer inviolable and will demonstrate to future aggressors that we will tolerate nuclear bullying and will not rescue those who cannot defend themselves. And that is why Ukraine must win.

Elena Pokalova, Ph.D., is professor and department chair at the College of International Security Affairs of the National Defense University. She is an expert on security issues and Russia and post-Soviet states. Follower her on Twitter @ElenaPokalova. The views are those of the author and do not reflect the views of the National Defense University, the Department of Defense or the U.S. government.