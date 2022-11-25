trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>National Security
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Washington should press for Ukraine’s membership in NATO

by Dov S. Zakheim, Opinion Contributor - 11/25/22 10:00 AM ET
by Dov S. Zakheim, Opinion Contributor - 11/25/22 10:00 AM ET
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of Kyiv in this March 5, 2022, file photo, made an impassioned plea at the Halifax International Security Forum in November for the international community to support Ukraine.

This past weekend at the Halifax International Security Forum, Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, delivered an impassioned plea to the international community to support his embattled nation. Poroshenko stated that even though he is now the leader of the opposition, he stands united with President Volodymyr Zelensky and shares his determination to continue fighting until Ukraine reconquers its lost territory.

It is no small matter that, in contrast to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who has not hesitated to order the murder of his leading political opponents, Poroshenko has observed democratic norms, accepted his defeat by Zelensky in the 2019 presidential elections, and accordingly, has assumed the role of leader of the opposition.

Poroshenko also rightly argued in his remarks at the Halifax Forum that had Ukraine not agreed in 1992 to remove former Soviet weapons stationed on its territory, signed the Lisbon Protocol that year, and then joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1994, Moscow would not have dared to attack Crimea in 2014, much less invade the rest of the country beginning on Feb. 24 of this year.

It is noteworthy that in the same year that Ukraine signed the NPT, the United States, Britain and Russia signed the Budapest Memorandum that prohibited those three countries from threatening or using military force or economic pressure against Ukraine “except in self-defense.” Among the officials who witnessed the signing of the agreements was Donald Blinken, the American ambassador to Hungary and the late father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In light of Ukraine’s voluntary relinquishing of the nuclear weapons on its soil, and America’s commitment to Kyiv in 1994, Washington clearly has a moral obligation to continue to support the country. It is arguable, however, that the Biden administration should go even further than it has done until now; it should support Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

With the notable exception of the Yanukovich government that, from 2010 to 2014, was in thrall to Putin, Ukraine has for some time manifested an unambiguous desire to join NATO. Several Ukrainian speakers at the Halifax Forum argued that the rapidity with which NATO formally accepted the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership — with most legislatures having already ratified that acceptance — could equally well be applied to Ukraine. Doing so would provide Kyiv with the nuclear umbrella that the country lost in 1994.

Moreover, given America’s role in supporting and signing one of the three Budapest Memorandums, Washington has a fundamentally different obligation to Ukraine — as indeed, does Britain — than do other NATO members. Open American support for Ukrainian membership in NATO would further bolster the country’s morale. Doing so could not be more timely given Putin’s determination to sap that morale by destroying the country’s infrastructure at the onset of winter.

Ukrainian membership in NATO would pose no more of a threat to Russia than do NATO’s Baltic members or Balkan states such as tiny Montenegro. On the other hand, a Ukraine that is inside NATO would be far more secure from any future Russian attempts to swallow the country whole.

As a practical matter, it is unlikely that NATO would address a Ukrainian application with anything like the speed with which it has received those of the two previously non-aligned Scandinavian states. Enthusiasm for Ukrainian membership is far from uniform throughout the alliance. Apart from Poland, the Baltic states, and perhaps Britain, it is not at all clear that other members would be in a rush to accept Ukraine. Indeed, even the Finnish and Swedish applications have encountered roadblocks, primarily from Turkey, but perhaps from Hungary as well.

Poroshenko observed in his remarks at Halifax that Ukraine is fighting not only to preserve its own democratic system, but also on behalf of all democracies — especially those such as Taiwan that likewise confront a more powerful neighbor. Indeed, Kyiv’s refusal to bow to Russian military and economic pressure, and its rollback of Russian forces, sends an important signal to Beijing that the price of aggression would be exceedingly costly. It is a signal that Washington, in particular, should reinforce.

In an impassioned address to the Halifax Forum, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underscored American and allied support for Ukraine’s valiant fight to counter Russian aggression. The White House, however, should go well beyond its ongoing military and economic assistance to Kyiv. It should both publicly endorse Ukrainian membership in NATO and urge in the most forceful terms that Ukraine accede to the alliance at the earliest possible time.

Dov S. Zakheim is a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and vice chairman of the board for the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He was under secretary of Defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer for the Department of Defense from 2001 to 2004 and a deputy under secretary of Defense from 1985 to 1987.

Tags Halifax Forum NATO Petro Poroshenko Russian invasion of Ukraine Ukraine membership in NATO Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  2. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  5. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  6. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  7. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  8. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  9. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  10. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  11. Thousands stage protests, worker walkouts at Amazon on Black Friday
  12. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  13. Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
  14. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  15. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  16. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  17. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  18. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video