On the anniversary of Jan. 6, misinformation poses a greater danger than ever

Among the insurrectionists at the Capitol two years ago today, some wore QAnon shirts and waved Trump flags. Some chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and built a gallows on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Some roamed the corridors of the Capitol, reportedly looking for politicians to assault — or even kill, according to prosecutors.

The beliefs and actions of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists look crazed to most of us. Yet, to countless followers of former President Trump, the unfounded belief that the election was stolen is taken as a given. For them, the attack on the Capitol was an act of protest.

That’s because they ground their beliefs in misinformation: myths and conspiracies purporting to be facts. Instead of reading the news, they appear to consume falsehoods on social media. This corrosive content spread through social media platforms, whose executives appeared to shirk their responsibilities as business owners and citizens.

In fact, the damning new report by the House Jan. 6 select committee reveals that misinformation on social media was key to driving Americans to come to Washington and attack the seat of their democracy. If misinformation was the virus that caused the violence, then social media was its vector.

Make no mistake: misinformation is a threat to our security. Jan. 6 was not the last time misinformation online would lead to violence offline. Again already, we have seen another brutal attack incited by online conspiracies, most recently on Paul Pelosi in his home, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

A November 2020 CNN article cited by the committee in its report shows how bad actors used social media to convince Trump supporters the election had been “stolen.” They built networks. They clipped incendiary segments from pro-Trump podcasts and web series. They spread provocative soundbites and hashtags. They capitalized on the irresponsibility of social media giants whose failure suggests they may have turned a blind eye for the sake of profit. Within weeks, one hashtag, “stop the steal”, coined by the infamous Trump ally Roger Stone, became a rallying cry as a mob stormed the Capitol.

The connection between misinformation and real-world political violence on Jan. 6, 2021, is not mere speculation. The committee’s report cites a study from Stanford University and partner research organizations that found “misinformation on social media form[ed] the basis of real-world actions” in the leadup to Jan. 6. The researchers’ analysis of online activity showed a multi-stage plan to organize followers in the virtual world for action in the real world.

According to the same Stanford report, the effort stretched back to a “pre-election stage” where misinformation was used to “[undermine] confidence in mail-in voting, [delegitimize] the election process and [set] the stage for post-election claims that the election was stolen.” The researchers’ conclusion? Months of online misinformation culminated in real world violence.

According to the House select committee, many instigators of the Jan. 6 insurrection knew the “information” being peddled was false. Yet, it made no difference to followers on the ground. As Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-Calif.) stated following Jan. 6, the former “president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

Domestic extremists were not alone in their undermining of our electoral processes. The appendices to the committee’s report point to foreign actors running disinformation campaigns on social media, stoking anger and exploiting political divisions.

Misinformation poses more threats than individual acts of violence, however. Seeing an opportunity after the 2016 and 2020 elections, America’s adversaries now have even more incentive to spread propaganda across social media to fracture and weaken our society.

We can fortify the Capitol and improve security protocols in the federal district, but that will do nothing to stop those who would divide our society, undermine our democracy, and destabilize our planet. For real security and enduring peace, we must stop the spread of misinformation and hold to account the people and companies that allow it to proliferate. Let’s start with the social media giants.

General Russel Honoré (Ret.) led the review of Capitol security following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the request of the Speaker of the House.