Ukraine war tests the credibility of credibility

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago this week has forced Americans to contemplate their nation’s global credibility more seriously than at any time since the Vietnam War. In deliberating over future aid to Ukraine, the White House and Congress must consider whether and how continued assistance will affect the credibility of American commitments to other countries. International relations theorists and economists have much to say about credibility, yet their abstractions and equations suffer from inattention to human nature. Historical comparison, tempered by wariness of false analogies, provides the most reliable guideposts.

Vietnam offers a close historical parallel. In 1965, after massively aiding South Vietnam, Lyndon Johnson set American ground troops to save South Vietnam because he believed in the power of credibility. Abandoning an ally in the face of an enemy invasion, he feared, would have triggered a massive loss of confidence in American power and promises, causing countries further afield to fall to communism like dominoes.

When South Vietnam fell in 1975, most of the dominoes did not fall. Critics of the war cited it as evidence that America’s global credibility hadn’t been at stake in Vietnam. Thereafter, many historians and pundits would claim that even American allies had never really believed that American credibility had been on the line.

This interpretation, however, doesn’t hold up against the historical evidence, including a large amount that has come to light only recently. As Johnson pondered whether to intervene, key allies told him that a refusal to stand by South Vietnam would demolish American credibility in contested countries, and thereby ensure the dominoes would tumble. The scarcity of falling dominoes in 1975 had nothing to do with credibility, but instead reflected seismic geopolitical shifts between 1965 and 1975.

American intervention in Vietnam, and the bolstering of American credibility that went with it, sparked the greatest of these shifts. In the fall of 1965, this intervention convinced Indonesia’s military to put down a communist putsch and overthrow the pro-communist Sukarno. That watershed, along with American military victories in South Vietnam, induced China’s Mao Zedong to turn away from international adventures and look inward for enemies. The resultant Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution devastated China’s economy and military. The American intervention also increased North Vietnam’s reliance on the Soviet Union, which in turn poisoned the Sino-North Vietnamese alliance that had been so menacing in 1965.

Decades may pass before we learn the inside story of Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine in 2022, but based on what is presently known, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that America’s abandonment of Afghanistan in 2021 convinced Putin that America had lost its credibility. If the United States wouldn’t rescue Afghanistan after spending more than $1 trillion there, it wasn’t likely to stick its neck out for other besieged countries.

Ukraine differs from Vietnam in that far fewer observers consider it vital to America’s national security. Whereas North Vietnam and its Soviet and Chinese allies possessed formidable military and economic power and a contagious ideology, today’s Russia is not a superpower and is not bound to other powers by common values. This reality does not let the United States off the credibility hook, however. Over the past year, the Biden administration has committed so much aid to Ukraine that it has put its credibility on the line.

Ukrainian military successes thus far have allowed the United States to preserve Ukraine without sending in American combat troops. But with a large offensive looming, by a Russian military that has a larger recruiting base and a high tolerance for casualties, we must assume that American forces at some point could be needed to spare Ukraine from total defeat. If it comes to that point, the United States will face a decision comparable to Johnson’s decision on Vietnam. Should the United States commit ground forces, it will incur heavy costs and risks, including the risk of nuclear war. Should it stay out, it will encourage China to believe that the United States will not fight for Taiwan, either.

The United States, therefore, has a strong interest in ensuring that the war ends before Ukraine reaches the verge of defeat. Given Putin’s will and ability to persist, ending the war may require leaving parts of Ukraine in Russian hands. It would be a bitter pill; seizing sovereign territory by force is an affront to international stability as well as to human dignity. But the world has stomached Russia’s conquest of Crimea, and it can probably weather additional Russian gains better than it is likely to endure either a Russo-American war or a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Mark Moyar holds the William P. Harris Chair of Military History at Hillsdale College. His newest book is “Triumph Regained: The Vietnam War, 1965-1968.”