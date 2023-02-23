A year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, what have we learned?

This Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — a devastating war that did not have to happen and shows no sign of ending anytime soon. While first and foremost my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and the suffering they have endured from an unprovoked invasion by a much larger neighbor, anniversaries are also a time for reflection.

Looking back, three lessons stand out as paramount, all of which are united by a common thread: 1) Geopolitical developments can be difficult to predict ahead of time and we need to entertain a wider range of potential outcomes when planning for future developments. 2) The successes of the Ukrainian military and the Western alliance in supporting Ukraine all have been unexpectedly positive developments. 3) At the same time, as the impact of the war continues to spread farther around the globe, the war remains a cautionary tale of writing off any conflict in a globalized world as something that is solely happening “over there.”

Predicting battlefield success is complicated

In the weeks preceding the war, the consensus was that Russia was unlikely to actually invade Ukraine, but that if it did, the war was likely to be over in a relatively short period of time. This latter belief, while likely held by Western analysts as well, certainly appears to have been quite widespread among the Russian high command, who apparently instructed Russian troops to bring dress uniforms with them for the victory parades to be held in Kyiv after the war had concluded in a matter of days.

Of course, Russia did invade, and Ukrainian resistance and battlefield successes have achieved historic proportions. The fact that so many analysts and observers felt neither of these would be likely events should give us pause in our ability to predict future phases of the war. Last spring’s shockingly fast successful counter-offensive by Ukraine in the Eastern part of the country following what looked like a protracted military stalemate further illustrates how hard it can be to predict what comes next in this conflict.

European unity can be a powerful force in foreign affairs

Outside of Ukraine, perhaps the biggest surprise has been the unity between — and the determination of — Ukraine’s Western allies, particularly those in Europe. Between Putin’s decision to weaponize energy exports and the initial flood of Ukrainian refugees to Europe, this war has been far from costless for Europeans.

And yet, for the most part, the European alliance in support of Ukraine has held firm, despite election outcomes that had the potential to shake that unity. Far from weakening NATO, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in Sweden and Finland being on the precipice of joining NATO, while military spending among NATO members is increasing.

In a globalized world, the idea of “localized” conflict is increasingly anachronistic

Another important lesson of the past year is that even military conflicts fought within the territory of a single country can have downstream effects around the world, beyond the obvious direct effects (such as Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict or Russians fleeing conscription). Food insecurity from damage to and blockades of Ukrainian grain was a serious concern for many countries. Inflation accentuated by disruption to food and global energy markets from the war has impacted politics from the United States to Egypt. Conversely, India has benefited from an unexpected supply of cheap Russian oil.

Further afield, even China’s policy toward Taiwan may be impacted by the results of this war, to say nothing of what the use of a nuclear weapon in the conflict by Russia might do to scramble global alliances.

Looking forward

As we look ahead to the next 6-to-12 months, three scenarios seem possible:

A scenario in which the war turns in Russia’s favor, likely involving Russia’s new deployments of troops eventually leading to battlefield successes and the capturing of additional territory, perhaps culminating in being able to hold most of the Donbas region. In Russia’s best-case scenario, this would lead to Ukraine’s Western allies pressuring Kyiv to return to the negotiating table and settle the war on terms that allows Russia to declare victory. Conversely, we may see a scenario involving renewed battlefield successes for the Ukrainian military, along the lines of what we saw at the end of 2022. Spurred by the delivery of new Western tanks (and possibly fighter jets later in the year), Ukraine moving to reclaim Crimea would not be out of the question. In this scenario, the repercussions in terms of Russian domestic politics and Putin’s hold on power would warrant close attention. Finally, it is possible that 2023 will witness a return to what we saw for much of the summer and early fall of 2022: a general stalemate with intense combat resulting in small movements of battle lines from time to time, but with neither side gaining a marked advantage. In such a “war of attrition” scenario, all eyes will be on whether Russian domestic support for the war or the Western commitment to support Ukraine proves more durable. Putin is likely banking on the former, but the past year should have taught us not to neglect the latter.

Joshua A. Tucker is a Kroll Institute fellow and professor of politics and New York University.