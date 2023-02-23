trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>National Security
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

The new era of counterintelligence must shift focus to the gray zone

by Christopher P. Costa, opinion contributor - 02/23/23 1:00 PM ET
by Christopher P. Costa, opinion contributor - 02/23/23 1:00 PM ET
(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, Russian military sailors stand in solemn formation onboard of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate of the Russian navy in Richards Bay, South Africa. Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate arrived at Richards Bay, South Africa, to participate in naval drills of Russia, South Africa and China, the Russian military said Wednesday.

Strategic competition in the current global context is a post-counterterrorism-era paradigm shift that demands more aggressive offensive U.S. counterintelligence activities.  

Rethinking counterintelligence and counterterrorism for great power competition is both necessary and urgent. In other words, though terrorism is still a significant U.S. national security priority, large-scale counterterrorism wars are a phenomenon of the decade’s past. The essential first priority for achieving a competitive advantage in this new era of strategic competition is understanding the nature of competition in the gray zone.  

Gray zone activities play out in a sort of shadowy netherworld that falls below the threshold of a shooting war. They are amorphous campaigns for influence that combine non-military means and surrogates to destabilize and circumvent the strengths of a target state. These malign activities can include assassinations, kidnappings and disinformation operations, alongside traditional espionage activities, but with far more aggressive use of proxies: Think of Russia’s “little green men” overseas.

But here in the U.S., the threats manifest in more sophisticated ways, like when U.S. private investigators are hired, unwittingly, by intelligence officers of hostile states. In the case of Iran, for example, U.S. private investigators were unknowingly providing intelligence to foreign agents for the purpose of kidnapping an Iranian American journalist living in New York.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, there was a clear advantage in having a unity of purpose because what followed was the forging of a closely integrated U.S. counterterrorism enterprise, complemented overseas by unprecedented counterterrorism work. All of that was done in lockstep with a vast U.S. intelligence community (IC) that pivoted to support a global counterterrorism fight. In short, the U.S. swung into action to achieve a laser-focused counterterrorism outcome: to destroy al-Qaeda.   

On the other hand, with today’s strategic competition, a key disadvantage is that this struggle is in many cases, imperceptible; there’s much Chinese, Iranian and Russian mischief that’s undetected. It is unlikely that there will be a catastrophic event that galvanizes Americans for this competition the way the military and the IC came together after the 9/11 attacks. The competition I’m referring to does not happen on traditional battlefields, cacophonous with the sounds of incoming rockets and drones buzzing overhead. Instead, there’s a quiet, low-level competition for influence playing out in gray zones from Africa to Asia.   

Counterintelligence is the “coin of the realm” in this fight. It is said that the most effective counterintelligence work is both defensive and offensive simultaneously. I am confident that the FBI has digested that principle in terms of its work against hostile spies here in the U.S. homeland.

Three counterespionage cases made public in October show how the FBI disrupted over a dozen Chinese intelligence officers and their operations here in the United States. Beijing’s spies were trying to recruit a U.S. official to give up secrets about an ongoing prosecution of a major Chinese business interest. The FBI fed the Chinese convincingly false information, and then sprung their trap. The other two cases were about Chinese spies trying to recruit Americans and harass dissidents here in the U.S. These three cases are a good example of the FBI playing both defense and offense simultaneously.  

Aggressive intelligence operations are being employed by Iran, China and Russia. Keeping that in mind, consider the recent Chinese spy balloon that brazenly operated in U.S. airspace. Metaphorically, if ever there was an example of aggressive counterintelligence work, it’s an F-22 shooting down a Chinese Spy balloon in U.S. airspace, and exploiting the intelligence China gathered while it violated U.S. sovereignty. The U.S. has to take that intensity overseas.

Stepping up more aggressive U.S. counterintelligence abroad demands one key step. 

The U.S. intelligence community and Special Operations Forces (SOF) must collaborate on counterintelligence in unprecedented ways, like how the two communities came together for counterterrorism, post-9/11. The Brits are doing it.   

In the past couple of years, the United Kingdom’s Special Air Service (SAS) and MI6 (Secret Intelligence Service) have come together to aggressively disrupt gray zone operations by “hostile states” like Russia and China. Britain recognizes that the threat paradigm has changed and has accordingly stepped up its work to counter hostile intelligence services.  

Counterintelligence work is not the kind of “find, fix and finish” process that U.S. special operators are used to. But that’s okay, this gray zone fight is more about counterintelligence work, rather than counterterrorism. This is multi-dimensional chess, not checkers.

The U.S. is not foreordained to win this contest. So, national leadership must adopt a new mentality for great power competition. Short of “hot wars,” the U.S. must provide the resources, authorities and wherewithal to forge non-traditional partnerships that can be brought to bear for more aggressive counterintelligence work overseas.  

In doing so, like in the aftermath of 9/11, national leaders and policymakers must prevent artificial siloes among U.S. departments and agencies, and enable and empower national security professionals to pursue innovative and aggressive counterintelligence operations overseas — with fewer bureaucratic constraints. 

Christopher P. Costa is the executive director of the International Spy Museum and an adjunct associate professor with Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, Walsh School of Foreign Service.  He is a former career intelligence officer and was special assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council from 2017 to 2018.

Tags Counterintelligence counterterrorism Great power competition Politics of the United States US-China tensions US-Iran tensions US-Russia relations

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  6. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  7. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  8. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  9. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  10. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  11. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  12. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  13. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  14. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  15. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  16. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  17. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  18. Retired general on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘It would push us much closer to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video