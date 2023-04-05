Congress may sell out national security for 5G — there’s a better way

Will Congress sell out America’s national security? It nearly happened in December, and the threat is far from over. At issue is wireless spectrum — radio frequencies that are the lifeblood of modern communication, and that the Department of Defense (DOD) needs for a host of advanced technologies that keep Americans safe. Some in Congress want to force the Pentagon to vacate key frequencies in the name of 5G. This would be a time-consuming and costly process that would jeopardize our military readiness at a time of growing danger, especially from China.

Congress does not need to make this a zero-sum game. Lawmakers instead should pursue “spectrum sharing,” which can balance and ultimately advance both our military and economic needs, instead of choosing one over the other.

Spectrum is one of the most vital public resources in the modern world. It’s also increasingly in short supply, especially low- to mid-band spectrum that’s essential for data-intensive wireless services. To their credit, American innovators and commercial interests are looking at how to use every bit of spectrum possible for the benefit of consumers. This means evaluating the efficiency of current uses of spectrum by government and non-government users, including the Pentagon.

The Pentagon uses spectrum for a variety of security purposes. The list includes GPS, “command and control” communication between branches, communications with military satellites, radio systems aboard aircraft carriers, the tactical radios troops use in the field, and more. Given its importance to defense, the Pentagon needs control over wide swaths of spectrum to deliver on its national security mission. Given the nature of its mission, portions of the spectrum in control of the Pentagon can remain dormant while waiting to be used when the need or technology arises.

These unused or underused frequencies are at the center of this debate. They have some companies calling for Congress to push the Pentagon out of certain spectrum bands entirely, in an effort to free up large amounts of frequency for commercial auction and use. Such a proposal nearly passed Congress in December, only to fall apart at the last minute due to defense concerns.

Those defense concerns were — and are — justified. Even if the Pentagon could move its operations out of certain frequency bands, it’s not clear where else it could go, as senior defense officials have warned. Regardless, the process of moving radio frequencies would be cost prohibitive, far outweighing any perceived short-term gain from auction review of the vacated frequencies. Pentagon estimates put the price tag at $120 billion, and likely more, and it would take 20 years at least.

The last thing the Armed Forces should have to focus on right now is a potential drawback in their ability to protect our country. We face the most dangerous world in 30-plus years, with threats ranging from Russia to Iran to North Korea to China. Anything that diverts the military’s attention right now ultimately endangers our national security. One of the greatest challenges faced by military commanders is that of communications. Clear and concise exchange of information has always been vital to any successful military operation — even more so today. Effective command and control is at the heart of leadership, and efficient use of spectrum allows it.

Besides, there is a solution that can keep America safe while encouraging innovation and growth, and efficient use of spectrum. The Pentagon has expressed openness to spectrum sharing, in which private companies could use portions of its spectrum without disrupting important national defense services.

The concept of spectrum sharing is not experimental or untested. It is already deployed in the marketplace with increased success. Specifically, the Federal Communications Commission recently deployed a spectrum-sharing model that allows critical defense technologies to continue their operations while commercial interests can use the same spectrum for a host of wireless services. A similar spectrum-sharing model holds promise for many other spectrum bands currently occupied by the Pentagon. Before any snap and costly decision is made to push the Pentagon out of its current spectrum, the possibility of spectrum sharing should be fully vetted by experts.

We have to get this right. At a time when China is gaining momentum militarily and economically, spectrum sharing preserves our military’s edge in communications. Simultaneously, it can also improve the prosperity that ultimately pays for our defense. Congress should not be looking at ways to hinder our national security in favor of commercial interests, but rather looking at how to balance the two. Spectrum sharing strikes that balance.

Keith Kellogg, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, was national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. His last duty position in the military was as J-6, director of command, control and communications for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Follow him on Twitter @generalkellogg.