Border agents need the right tools for the job

Fentanyl, a highly dangerous and addictive synthetic opioid, continues to flood our nation at alarming rates. The urgency to address this crisis demands innovative solutions that can aid in the detection and interception of illicit drugs and their precursors. In addition to targeting the northbound flow of fentanyl, we must also focus on enhancing our capabilities to detect vehicles transporting cash and other necessary precursors southbound into Mexico.

With a growing number of Mexican cartels becoming the largest suppliers of illicit drugs to the United States, their efficiency in smuggling has increased through the utilization of deeper and more sophisticated compartments — this includes structuring smaller quantities in deeper and more advanced slots. Statistics from the first quarter of this year indicate a rise in drug seizures, cash, weapons and human trafficking incidents, further highlighting the gravity of the problem.

The strain on border officers and a dearth of resources are exacerbating the problem. Cartels strategically exploit the migration crisis to divert law enforcement attention, facilitating contraband smuggling at ports of entry where manpower is scarce. The prevalence of illicit contraband at the border not only strains border officers but has significant negative effects on the communities they serve. Existing technologies, such as stationary X-ray platforms, have limitations in detecting deep concealments within the drivetrain of vehicles. Additionally, a lack of comprehensive training hinders officers’ ability to effectively combat these sophisticated smuggling techniques employed by cartels and drug smugglers.

As an experienced border officer with 23 years in the field, I have witnessed firsthand the detrimental impact of illicit contraband on our communities. Through tireless efforts and perseverance, I have assisted in the seizure of significant amounts of contraband, understanding the critical importance of thorough searches. Technology has been instrumental in making our job safer and more efficient. For instance, handheld imaging has revolutionized our search capabilities, allowing us to scan vehicles’ dead spaces without the need to create physical openings. This technology also significantly reduces the risk of contraband damage and minimizes the exposure of officers to toxic substances.

Other cutting-edge advancements, such as under-vehicle X-ray scanners, have provided us with unprecedented capabilities in the field. Investing in security technology that empowers our agents will have a profound impact on our ability to do our job efficiently and effectively. With upgraded technology, we gain real-time insights into vehicles’ hidden compartments, expediting searches and enhancing accuracy. We can minimize damage caused to vehicles during inspections, reduce the strain on officers and ensure a more efficient screening process.

It is crucial that our decision-makers in Congress fund security technology that aligns with the needs and expertise of our border agents. Law enforcement professionals should play an integral role in advising committees that are writing the legislation and appropriating funds for our border security. It is essential to consider factors such as cost-effectiveness, return on investment, legal implications, policy adherence and proficiency improvement. Drug interdiction officers in the field are better than anyone else to understand the real-world implications.

By heeding this call to action, we can fortify our borders and protect our nation from the devastating consequences of drug trafficking and other illicit activities. We need to prioritize the well-being of our citizens and support our border officers with the tools they need to succeed.

Equipping our border officers with advanced tools can bolster their effectiveness, protect communities and safeguard against the harmful effects of contraband. It is time to prioritize the allocation of resources and select the most effective and efficient detection technologies based on the insights and experiences of the experts on the front lines, to ensure a safer and more secure nation.

Commander Mike Tamez is task force supervisor with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Criminal Interdiction Unit in Corpus Christi, Texas. A Marine Corps sergeant in the infantry, he earned a Bronze Star for his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom.