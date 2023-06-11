trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>National Security
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Latin America’s tyrants open their arms to Iran

by Arturo McFields, Opinion Contributor - 06/11/23 2:00 PM ET
by Arturo McFields, Opinion Contributor - 06/11/23 2:00 PM ET

No sooner had the world learned of a Chinese spying post in Cuba than Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced a “friendly” visit to Managua, Havana and Caracas.

The tour, which begins Jun. 11, is intended to strengthen cooperation between Iran and three Latin American dictatorships on political, trade, industrial and scientific cooperation with the three dictatorships that proclaim themselves anti-imperialist — that is, sworn enemies of the United States.

Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, is a conservative cleric and legal death penalty expert whose regime put 580 people to death last year. He doesn’t believe in a free press or women’s rights.

Since coming to power in 2021, he has increased military spending, strengthened ties with China and Russia, and restored diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. The Persian head of state has offered drones to Russia to attack Ukraine, and a few days ago he announced the tests of a new hypersonic ballistic missile.

In Nicaragua, dictator Daniel Ortega has offered up his country to be Iran’s platform in Central America. Ortega currently controls the General Secretariat of the Central American Integration System, the key and vehicle of regional integration.

Ortega, a Cold War dinosaur, has unabashedly defended the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea. He proclaims that they are peaceful by nature and sovereign by definition. Nicaragua has signed twenty cooperation agreements with Iran in the 16 years of his dictatorship.

The New York Times has also reported that, in February of this year, the Nicaraguan Army met with an Iranian delegation to discuss issues related to strengthening military cooperation.

Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro also signed a 20-year cooperation agreement with Iran last year. The document covers such areas as energy, gas and defense. Last year, the dictator offered one million hectares of sovereign territory to Iran for “agricultural purposes.” Both autocracies drive all kinds of opaque transnational businesses, including illegal mining and blood gold.

This year, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company and the Iranian oil company NIORDC struck an agreement to revive the Paraguaná Refining Complex, the largest such facility in the South American nation.

Cuba’s 64-year-old dictatorship has ratified its alliance and friendship with Iran against external interference of the U.S. and its Western allies. Iran is another country that supports the island tyranny with technology, food security and oil. In recent months, they have signed 13 cooperation agreements, not a single one to reduce the hunger ravaging its population.

Iran has also taken its warships for a walk in Latin America. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva authorized the entry of the destroyer IRIS Dena and the IRIS Makran. The ship, armed to the teeth, travels through Latin America and the world on “peace” missions.

The presence of Iran does not bring anything positive for the peoples of Latin America or the U.S. These tours seek to empower dictators, promote shady deals, and engage in high-voltage geopolitics.

Is not a matter of a multipolar world. Is a question of leadership. The role of the international community seems increasingly weak. China, Russia and Iran are advancing through Latin America with great force and little brake. In terms of economic development, they offer businesses with low wages, poor conditions for workers and production of poor-quality goods.

The security of the Americas is at risk as authoritarian regimes flourish like weeds. Beyond the threats of a spy base in Cuba, the region requires preventive and proactive leadership, which acts before dictatorships are established and before armed conflicts are ignited.

Latin America must and can continue to be a zone of peace and prosperity. A strong and strategic foreign policy is urgently needed, which involves promoting greater trade ties with partners and holding dictators accountable for their crimes. It is never too late to start doing this effectively. 

Arturo McFields is a former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States, an exiled journalist, and a former member of the Peace Corps of Norway.

Tags Cuba Daniel Ortega Daniel Ortega Ebrahim Raisi Ebrahim Raisi Iran Miguel Diaz-Canel Nicaragua Nicolas Maduro President Joe Biden Venezuela

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  3. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  4. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  7. Maggie Haberman: Trump indictment is ‘most devastating…that I have ever ...
  8. Haberman says Walt Nauta is ‘case study’ of what happens to Trump ...
  9. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  10. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  11. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  12. Democratic fears grow over third-party candidates
  13. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  14. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
  15. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  16. Barr: GOP spouting ‘big lies’ comparing Trump handling of classified ...
  17. Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to ...
  18. Graham says Trump not a spy: ‘This is not espionage’
Load more

Video

See all Video