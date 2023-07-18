US public support for Ukraine remains stronger than ever

Nearly 18 months ago, Russia, after months-long border standoffs, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The resulting conflict has been characterized by the resilience of Ukraine against Russian aggression, thanks in large part to extensive financial and military support from Western powers. The campaign waged by Moscow, riddled with military setbacks, has not deterred Ukraine’s tenacity or the American people’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s victory over Russia.

The unwavering commitment of the U.S. to Ukraine’s sovereignty has been a consistent pillar of American foreign policy. President Biden, in February 2023, reiterated this commitment by declaring that “America will stand firmly beside Ukraine for as long as necessary.” However, while the Biden administration has made bold public statements regarding its support for Ukraine, its policy approach reveals a more cautious stance.

Biden has repeatedly emphasized the U.S. willingness to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance, pledging to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes.” However, the administration’s actions have exhibited a degree of caution, a propensity to hold back crucial weapons from Ukraine, deviating from the assertive statements made.

This disparity between rhetoric and policy reflects a nuanced strategy adopted by the Biden administration. Ben Hodges, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, noted that there is a reluctance to explicitly state that “we want Ukraine to win.”

It is worth noting that U.S. assistance to Ukraine has not faltered but, in fact, has witnessed substantial growth during Biden’s presidency, with an investment of over $40 billion in security assistance since 2021. Furthermore, the American public has displayed unwavering support for this commitment, as reflected in recent polls conducted by the Reagan Institute.

Recent polling by the Reagan Institute from June 2023 reveals a compelling story: A clear majority of Americans — three-quarters, in fact — believe it is important to the United States that Ukraine wins the war against Russia, a sentiment that transcends partisan divisions, with 86 percent of Democrats, 71 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents expressing their support.

In general, a significant majority of Americans (59 percent) express their support for providing military aid to Ukraine. This includes 75 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans, although there is opposition from 41 percent of Republican respondents. The percentage of those who believe the U.S. aid has been valuable once they know that Ukraine aid accounts for 3 percent of the U.S. military’s budget, the support jumps even higher, to 64 percent. Among Democrats, 77 percent share this sentiment, while among Republicans, it is 59 percent, and among independents, it is 46 percent.

At present, the commitment to the Ukrainian cause is driven by multiple factors. Top among these is the conviction that resistance against Russian aggression in Ukraine will discourage Russia from attempting similar incursions in neighboring nations. Protecting freedom and sovereignty, wherever they might be under threat, is another leading reason.

But not everyone supports the provision of aid. Thirty percent of Americans oppose it, predominantly citing domestic needs as a higher priority over foreign aid. Yet, these figures have remained consistent over time from the last polling in November 2022 and are offset by the significant majority in favor of continued aid to Ukraine.

The timing of this news is ideal for Ukraine’s leadership, as there is strong bipartisan support to continue in aiding Ukraine’s fight as the country’s counteroffensive is underway.

However, it is crucial for Ukraine to remain diligent in its high-stakes counteroffensive and avoid hasty actions. President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed frustration with the slower-than-desired pace while managing high expectations from the West.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has faced criticism over its withholding of crucial advanced weapons systems that Ukraine desperately needs, citing concerns about the potential for further escalation. Lawmakers from both major political parties in the United States are intensifying their efforts to persuade the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with controversial long-range munitions.

There is now a coalition of House members, spearheaded by Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), who are exerting increased pressure on the administration. In a letter addressed to President Biden in June 2023, nine lawmakers from both parties urged him to promptly authorize the deployment of ATACMS tactical ballistic missile systems.

Ukraine has persistently requested long-range missiles such as ATACMS, which have a striking range of up to 300 kilometers. These missiles would enable Ukraine to target and neutralize Russian supplies, command posts and other crucial assets deep within enemy territory, severely impairing Russia’s combat capabilities. However, there has been hesitation in providing Ukraine with ATACMS, F-16s, and other long-range strike capabilities, as Western allies fear Ukraine might employ them to launch attacks on Russian soil.

Over the past year, the Biden administration has demonstrated a consistent approach by initially withholding advanced weaponry sought by Ukraine, due to concerns about potential escalation. The pattern goes as such: Russia continues to escalate the war and the U.S. eventually does provide the weapons Ukraine needs, such as the U.S. Abrams tanks. But this is only after Ukraine has lost many lives while waiting for these critical weapons.

However, in response to Ukraine’s persistent requests and considering its urgent need for ammunition, Biden has finally made the decision to supply cluster munitions, which Ukraine has been requesting for over a year.

Unlike Putin, Biden must consider the opinions of his citizens. This creates a political incentive for him to seek a quicker end to the war, especially ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Therefore, with the current support, Biden is empowered to supply Ukraine with the necessary weapons to bring the war to a swift conclusion.

The consensus among Americans remains clear: There is robust support for Ukraine. Public opinion in the U.S. reflects a strong willingness to support Ukraine until victory is achieved, and now U.S. leaders have the backing they need to take decisive measures in assisting Ukraine. President Biden should proceed to provide Ukraine with the much-needed ATACMS and F-16s for its ongoing counter-offensive to win the war.

David Kirichenko is a freelance journalist and an editor at Euromaidan Press.