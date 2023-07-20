Where UFOs and little green men fit into US national security

Congress next week takes up the issue of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and little green men in flying saucers — this time, allegedly not from Mars or any other nearby planet in our solar system — when the House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on July 6.

A real life “Star Wars” is seemingly in the making. Irrespective of the ongoing Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike, there is a story to be told, scored and sold to the American public.

Or is there?

Deep down, every child of the 1960s — we are two products of that space-driven and obsessed decade — wants those old Saturday matinee movies to ring true: “Planet of the Apes” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” among others. The idea of outer space as a cold, black vacuum, devoid of life seemed as crushingly limiting then as it does now.

“Star Trek,” the 1960s television series, held forth hope for the existence of that world, at least in morality play form, that had far more to do with Ancient Greek tragedies than what galaxies and universes beyond our own truly might look like. In other words, “Star Trek,” in its initial over-the-air iteration, had more to do with our earthly angst, fears and human foibles than truly going “where no man had gone before.”

Space is vast — indeed, truly infinite. Therefore, in terms of mathematical probabilities, it is not a question of whether life or even sentient life exists beyond our realm. In all likelihood, it does, and even perhaps on an unimaginable scale.

The real question, in terms of U.S. national security, is whether or not an interstellar or even intergalactic civilization has managed, largely unnoticed, to reach and invade our own space and time as the third planet away from our sun, one of nearly 10,000 stars visible to the naked eye from Earth.

The likely answer is no, wormhole bridge theory notwithstanding.

Never say never, of course. But where is the evidence? Not just in terms of alien spacecraft or photographs of little green men (and women!), but also in terms of alien technology. If we possess it, then where is it to be found in our weapons systems, and perhaps even our everyday lives? And just exactly how is it giving us an edge in our defense against our nation’s foes?

Enter David Grusch. He, along with other intelligence officials, asserts that our government already has those answers.

The former U.S. intelligence officer claims the U.S. knows those answers and that in part with an array of unnamed private American defense contractors, our government is in possession of “intact and partially intact aircraft” that are of “non-human origin” and that we have been ‘keeping it secret for decades.’

Grusch’s whistleblower UFO allegations, formally made to the U.S. Congress and the intelligence community inspector general, cannot be dismissed out of hand, given his own governmental background. According to an interview Grusch gave to “The Debrief,” he is “a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).”

Equally notable, Grusch worked on studying Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) — Pentagon-speak for UFOs — for three years and “was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force.”

So what about the little green men? In an interview with NewsNation, a sister company of The Hill, Grusch appeared to go even further, dramatically claiming “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true.”

But now let’s hit the pause button — or in “Star Trek” parlance, tell Scotty in engineering to back off of warp speed.

Grusch acknowledged “that he hadn’t actually seen photos of the alleged extraterrestrial craft, but had spoken at length with intelligence officials who had allegedly come forward to him.” Continuing, he explained “’I thought it was totally nuts, and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,’ Grusch said of the alleged program.”

So in courtroom terms, we are, according to Grusch himself, in the realm of hearsay. Someone told me what they or someone else saw or worked on. Unless we are missing something – or Grusch has yet to disclose it – that is not exactly the textbook definition of having evidentiary “proof” as the former intelligence officer claims he has.

He may have proof of what others said. Plus, names, dates and the nature of allegations made regarding extraterrestrial spacecraft and alien lifeforms. But for now, that appears to be the extent of his proof. The as yet unsubstantiated claims of others, alongside Grusch’s own apparent admission that he has no firsthand knowledge.

Plus, there are obvious questions to be asked as postulated by Michael Garrett, a radio astronomer. Why are aliens such bad drivers and why is Earth their alleged junkyard for spacecraft? As he acerbically noted, “You’d think that if they could travel between the stars, they could get the last 0.0001% of the journey right too.”

Alien UFOs, indisputably, make for good movies, TV series and novels, and maybe yet one day, that of the subject matter of nonfiction books. But for now, it all still feels like Kabuki theater, Grusch’s whistleblower claims notwithstanding. Congress, never one to miss an opportunity for theatrics, is understandably all over this story.

Good stories generate press, and politicos are always looking to catch a wave, even a space wave, to do so. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has chimed in, as has Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in introducing eye catching space age legislation demanding the U.S. government — presumably the Defense Department — and private defense contractors come clean and declassify where possible any documents or programs related to UAP.

A congressional investigation is warranted; the American public has a right to know what the U.S. government knows. The unknown has always attracted the attention of our greatest minds — we seek clarity and understanding.

But in the absence of information, Hollywood and conspiracy theorists will continue to fill in the blanks. By all means, investigate away — let’s get the known out there. But in the meantime, U.S. national security is best served by primarily focusing on man-made UAPs invading American airspace and the individual or state actors behind them.

Mark Toth writes on national security and foreign policy and is an economist, entrepreneur, and former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis. Jonathan Sweet, a retired Army Colonel and 30-year military intelligence officer, led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012 to 2014.