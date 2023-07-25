Air National Guard will play a key role in rebuilding US air power

The Air Force and Air National Guard face trying times. There is not enough money to conduct current worldwide missions, modernize nuclear forces, and replace aging equipment ill-suited to competition with China. Though the focus on China is new, this budget challenge is not.

I retired from the Pentagon in 1998 after serving in uniform for nearly 40 years. I lived through the good times and the bad: World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. I have seen several cycles of building up, wearing out equipment, and rebuilding the force with limited budgets. Today we are in the middle of just such a cycle; 30 years of war have worn out equipment and now we must find the resources within limited budgets to rebuild the force.

To make matters worse, our adversaries are beginning to question both our will and our capacity to counter aggression around the globe. Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and the Russian invasion of Ukraine present direct challenges to the free and open international order.

This is a dangerous course, and we must restore deterrence by ensuring that our will and capability to wage war is never in doubt.

Unfortunately, we have a divided Congress, an alarming national debt, an American public whose tolerance for warfare is waning, and whose enthusiasm for conflict with Russia and China, especially one involving the use of nuclear weapons, is simply not there. These headwinds are challenging our ability to rebuild the Air Force we need to deter our adversaries.

Fortunately, the Air National Guard provides an avenue to help rebuild fighter capacity within existing budgets — if we fully leverage it.

The secretary of the Air Force intends to rebuild this force within existing budgets by first retiring aging equipment, to free up funding for subsequent investment in new equipment — a strategy of “‘”Divest to Invest.” Though the Air Force must divest legacy equipment ill-suited to competition with China, two things are certain in procurement of new aircraft: it always takes longer and is more expensive than predicted.

The original plan for the F-22 was to buy 750, but ultimately was capped at 187, risking U.S. air superiority for decades. A similar story is now playing out with the F-35 (the only fifth generation U.S. fighter currently in production), as our buy rate has dwindled to 48 per year.

The Air National Guard currently operates 21 of the 48 multirole fighter squadrons in the U.S. Air Force. The significant role the Air Guard plays in today’s Air Force is unappreciated by many. The Air Guard currently provides about 30 percent of the Air Force’s total combat power, almost 50 percent of all Air Force annual taskings and 94 percent of homeland air defense.

Over the last 30 years, the distinction between active and Guard forces has largely disappeared, giving rise to an operationally integrated force. The biggest remaining differences are that, as a part time force, the Air Guard costs far less to maintain than the active component when not mobilized. Air Guard members are also significantly more experienced than their active counterparts, yet they continue to operate the lion’s share of legacy equipment.

The consequence is that the Air Guard provides a means to build more Air Force capability quickly within existing resources in time of need. But many Air Guard squadrons are at risk of being lost in the gap between near-term divesture and delayed procurement. So, what can we do in the meantime?

There are ways to preserve fighter force units in the Air Guard. The first is to buy more new aircraft year-to-year to send to guard units to capitalize on their lower operating costs. The Air Guard has one F-35 multirole fighter squadron in Vermont and a few more scheduled in the next several years. Though helpful, it is not sufficient to replace squadrons at the rate that current plans dispose of Air Guard fighters. If we don’t buy enough new fighters for the Air Guard now, we risk permanently closing squadrons, losing experienced crews, and foreclosing avenues to operate a more lethal force at a more sustainable cost.

Alternatively, the Air Force could move excess modern and supportable F-15s and F-16s from the active component to the Guard, a practice called “fleet leveling.” Active-duty units are equipped with 24 aircraft, and Air Guard units have 18. The six extra aircraft in most active fighter units are sometimes not deployable due to pilot and maintainer shortages. We can temporarily move some stateside active-duty fighters to the Air Guard to prevent unit closures and make more fighters accessible as a deterrent force.

Either solution will maintain unit structure and prevent closures of Air Guard units. Maintaining units is essential. Combat power is generated by units composed of experienced pilots and support personnel. Once a unit is gone, combat power vanishes. It could take a decade to reconstitute a unit with equivalent strength. Maintaining Air Guard units is a smart and cost-effective way to retain combat capability and bridge the gap between the worn-out force we have today, and the future Air Force required to deter adversaries and defend this great nation.

There is no way to build the world’s greatest air force of tomorrow within existing budgets except by making difficult decisions. By any measure, the Air Guard is a major contributor to national security and a critically important and cost-effective part of today’s Air Force. It’s true that deterrence is expensive, but war is vastly more expensive.

We must invest now in a ready, modern force to deter adversaries’ aggression around the globe. Now is not the time to close highly capable Air Guard fighter units. If we do this right, we won’t have to test America’s tolerance for war.

Our adversaries are watching and judging our national will and capability. Now is the time to show them we’re serious by making the difficult decisions required to rebuild the world’s strongest Air Force.

Major General Donald W. Shepperd, USAF (Ret.) was a fighter pilot who flew 247 combat fighter missions in Vietnam. He retired in 1998 from the Pentagon, where he served as head of the Air National Guard, commanding more than 110,000 Air National Guard personnel, 1,400 aircraft, 88 flying units, and 250 support units spread throughout 54 states and territories.