Russians are finally being exposed to the consequences of Russia’s war

Last month, Russia experienced a series of chaotic events. At the beginning of June, members of two Russian volunteer groups supporting Ukraine in the current war launched a special operation inside Russia. The Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion advanced out of northeastern Ukraine into the Russian oblast (province) of Belgorod.

The two volunteer groups captured a few towns during the operation, and 14 Russian soldiers were killed during the Belgorod incursion. The Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion also captured border patrol guards and soldiers in the province, then negotiated their release with Russian officials.

Russians residing in the area panicked, and numerous residents fled the province. According to the Russian independent media outlet Meduza, radio stations in the Russian oblasts of Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh broadcast an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he called on Russians in the area to evacuate.

To some, the events were unsettling. One woman residing in Belgorod Oblast said that the attacks were “frightening.”

“We didn’t think our city would suffer like that,” she added. “We were all very scared.”

“The deaths of civilians are a separate topic that triggers me,” commented another resident from Belgorod Oblast. “How can it be in the 21st century, sitting at home, and a missile flies in?”

“It is strange to consider in the 21st century that diplomacy has long been invented,” stated a third. “But people keep launching missiles and bombs at each other.”

At the end of June, the Russian private military company Wagner Group launched a surprise coup attempt against the Russian government. During the event, Wagner forces left eastern Ukraine and they entered Russia through Rostov-on-Don. When Wagner arrived in Rostov, they were greeted by Russian citizens. Several soldiers and police joined Wagner’s forces, and the group began to march toward Moscow.

Wagner met with resistance. They encountered Russian forces, and the two groups exchanged fire. Seven Russian aircraft were destroyed, and both Wagner forces and Russia’s military took casualties. The uprising was swiftly ended after forced negotiations, but the damage was done.

These two events in June suggest that Russia is vulnerable. They have also forced at least some Russian citizens to recognize the effects of their country’s war. Both the foreign legions and Wagner were able to enter and attack Russia with ease, to the surprise of Russians living nearby.

For example, during the Belgorod incursion, Russian citizens uploaded countless videos on social media with a recurring theme. Russians in these videos questioned what their country had done to deserve the recent attacks in Belgorod Oblast. Meanwhile, in other videos, some Russian citizens were in a state of panic. In addition, several Russian citizens labeled the foreign legions as terrorists, and they demanded that they leave Russia.

Similar events occurred during the Wagner insurrection. Some Russians called for the mercenaries to stand down. Putin even accused Wagner forces of committing treason.

In both instances, the Russian government has attempted to play down the events. Russian officials have tried to emphasize the strength of the Russian military. For example, when the Belgorod attacks occurred, the Russian government stated that it “had pushed back the attackers and that 70 had been killed” in Belgorod Oblast. The Russian foreign legion forces, however, refuted the claims made by the Russian government. The Russian Volunteer Corps said that none of his units had been injured or killed.

Then, during the Wagner events, the Russian government told citizens that the private military group was filled with traitors. The Russian government also said it would put down the insurrection with ease. Although the coup was quickly called off, the government could not hide half a dozen Russian aircraft destroyed and multiply Russian military casualties.

This is not the first time the Russian government has tried to hide information from its citizens. During the Soviet era, the government “established control over print and electronic media, book publishing, and distribution.” The Soviets also “created or abolished newspapers and periodicals at will.” This was to ensure that citizens stuck to the Soviet narrative. Those who deviated from the Soviet narrative were persecuted, exiled, imprisoned, or killed.

Infamous cover-ups attempted to hide from Russians and from the world the forced famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933, the Katyn massacre in 1940, the Kengir Uprising in 1954, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

Now, Russia is continuing to implement these tactics. Throughout the war, Russian independent media outlets have found it very difficult to accurately report on events occurring in Ukraine. The Russian government has also issued a decree stating that journalists who deviate from the “Kremlin’s portrayal of the [war] in Ukraine” will be imprisoned.

Putin and his government have tried hard to hide the atrocities of their war, but Russian citizens are finally beginning to see its horrors. To date, over 240,000 Russian soldiers have died, and there have been many more casualties. The Russians have lost tens of billions of dollars in destroyed military equipment and hardware. In addition, the Russian Federation has lost hundreds of billions of dollars due to international sanctions.

But while some have been exposed to the fatalities of war, most Russian citizens still support the war. While the Russian government controls survey centers in Russia, recent polling data suggests that Russians want their country to continue the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In other words, despite the tremendous losses and devastation caused by the war, the majority of the Russian population in Russia wants the war to continue.

Some will argue that the Russian propaganda machine is in full effect. Others will argue that Russian state media heavily influences Russian citizens. But it is unlikely that Russian state media has completely brainwashed all 140 million inhabitants in Russia.

It is also important to note that many atrocities and brutalities have occurred in this war. One-fourth of Ukraine’s total population has been displaced. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have perished, and many more soldiers have died defending their homeland. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed. Countless cities, villages, and towns have been destroyed.

Despite this devastation, Russia has continued its invasion.

But now at least some Russians are beginning to realize the consequences of their decisions and actions. When the invasion began, Russian citizens cheered. When the war entered Russia, the Russians panicked. These are the effects of war.

If the Russians are so bothered by the events in Belgorod and Rostov, then they must choose to return all Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine and end the war. There are no other options.

The recent Belgorod attacks and Wagner insurrection have presented new challenges to Putin, his government, and Russia during the war. It has left the Russians exposed, and has made them vulnerable. Russians must learn from events that this war needs to stop. Otherwise, should the unjust and unnecessary invasion continue, many more lives will be lost.

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He can be found on Twitter @MTemnycky