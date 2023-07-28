Harry’s ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ hits London at just the wrong time for King Charles

Someone alert the creators of South Park — more royal courtroom material may be on its way.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his so-called “Worldwide Privacy Tour” is being reprised. The youngest son of King Charles III is now set to make a very public encore performance in London sometime in 2024 or 2025.

High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt handed down his much anticipated ruling Thursday morning in what was tantamount to a split decision. Fancourt determined that Harry knew “he had been hacked by the News of the World” or could have reasonably “discovered them” by September 2013, and therefore the statute of limitations “had expired before the Duke issued his claim form in 2019.”

In a stinging rebuke dismissing Harry’s phone-hacking claims, Fancourt found that Harry, in bringing his last minute “secret agreement” allegation, had “offered no evidence.” As the justice pointedly noted, “The Duke is unable to identify between whom the secret agreement was made, or even who it was who told him about it.”

Fancourt did allow Harry’s other claims about unlawful information gathering — known as “blagging” in the United Kingdom — to proceed to trial. The determination of whether those claims were also untimely will be “one of the many issues in the claim that will have to be decided at trial.”

In giving Harry a partial win, Fancourt handed down a split decision to King Charles as well, who serves both as head of state and as head of the Commonwealth of Nations. Given widespread Russian and Chinese disinformation efforts in Africa to undermine the West, Harry’s partial victory comes at a challenging time for the UK and the United States with respect to national security interests in Africa.

This comes against the backdrop of an unfolding pro-Russian coup d’état in Niger, and the ongoing damage caused by the Harry & Meghan Netflix series branding Britain as “Empire 2.0.”

Harry’s ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour 2.0 is now booked. The damage to the Royal Family on a personal level is likely to get worse. Harry’s allegation of a “secret agreement” — now dismissed by Fancourt — was particularly galling, especially as it conveniently claimed his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his brother, William, the Prince of Wales, had known about it, sanctioned it and kept it from him.

Harry’s impertinent claim about Queen Elizabeth and the alleged “secret agreement” at a preliminary hearing earlier in July was sharply rebutted by lawyers for The Sun, who argued it was “Alice in Wonderland stuff.”

Indeed, when asked who specifically knew of the pact, Harry was unable to answer. In response, Anthony Hudson, The Sun’s barrister, derisively told Fancourt in rebuttal that it was “such a secret agreement, according to [Harry], that no one apart from him knows anything about it, and even he knows little about it.”

Fancourt obviously agreed.

In dismissing Harry’s phone-hacking claims, Fancourt noted that “The Duke’s claim, as pleaded, does not comprise numerous, individually identified causes of action. It is an all-embracing claim for all incidents of phone hacking.”

Given many of Fancourt’s not so subtle rebukes of Harry’s testimony and his legal team led by David Sherborne, Harry’s partial “win” in some respects is a public relations loss in a year already full of them.

The dismissal of phone-hack claims against The Sun is one more loss in a year that has been on par with what his grandmother endured throughout 1992 — the year she characterized as her “annus horribilis.” That year included Prince Andrew’s public separation from Sarah Ferguson, Princess Diana being photographed alone at the Taj Mahal, and Andrew Morton’s publication of Diana: Her True Story. By year’s end, it had only gotten worse. Windsor Castle was also engulfed in a fire necessitating £36.5 million in repairs.

Harry in 2023 is faring no better. The January publication of Spare has divided him from his family and many of his fellow countrymen. In February, he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were lampooned by South Park in a scathing episode. Then in May, the Montecito-based couple were ridiculed for claiming they had been “chased” by paparazzi in a “relentless pursuit,” despite much of the so-called “chase” being in heavy stop-and-go traffic.

In early June, during a High Court hearing, Harry’s reputation took one more hit when, in his other phone-hacking case (against the Daily Mirror), many of his claims were easily debunked. Harry was accused of offering only “suspicion and speculation.” Ultimately, Harry had been embarrassingly forced to admit that he was wrong about many of the 33 claims he and his legal team tried to use in court filings as evidence against the Mirror Group Newspapers that phone hacking had occurred.

Later in June, Harry and Meghan’s podcast deal with Spotify “unraveled” and was canceled. Days later, Bill Simmons, a Spotify executive, accused the pair of being “grifters.” Days after that, Hollywood heavyweight Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO of the powerful United Talent Agency, labeled Meghan as “untalented.”

Harry does not need another loss. For now, Netflix, at least publicly, is standing by the couple, yet that might change for the worse after his “Heart of Invictus” airs sometime this summer. There are suggestions their reputed $100 million Netflix deal may be in jeopardy, even though the company insists otherwise.

Nor can King Charles or Prince William afford more needless drama stemming from Harry and his seemingly never-ending travails. Charles was distracted enough with Harry’s months-long “will he or won’t he” drama over his coronation. He and William are now trying to focus on upcoming royal visits abroad over the next two years, to bolster the Commonwealth in what is being described as a “’soft democracy’ blitz.”

Harry is now facing a choice. He can continue his litigation — as is his right — or he could take a more magnanimous approach. He could quietly settle, avoid potentially losing at trial, and focus, as he claims he wants to, on rebuilding his life in America. He could leave Charles and William to the vital state business of representing the United Kingdom’s economic and national security interests abroad.

Or Harry’s “Worldwide Privacy Tour” can continue, along with the resulting collateral damage to King Charles, the Commonwealth and the U.S.

Fancourt could have spared us all this — and Harry too. Alas, he did some, but not all.

Mark Toth is an economist, entrepreneur, and former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis. Retired Col. Jonathan Sweet served 30 years as a military intelligence officer, including with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012 to 2014.