US needs more than one way to get to the moon — will Congress support competition?

There is an old saying in the space community: What makes the rocket go up? The single-word answer: Funding.

And what makes funding go up? Bipartisan support.

Ensuring American leadership in the increasingly contested space domain requires sustained bipartisan support, a resilient architecture for lunar exploration, as well as incentives for private sector investment and competition.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have recognized that space exploration and innovation send a powerful signal to the world of American leadership. In 2017, the Trump administration unveiled the Artemis program, a bold effort to return to the Moon, this time to stay, with commercial and international partners. In 2021, in a crucial instance of policy continuity, the Biden administration renewed the U.S. commitment to Artemis. In doing so, it recognized the necessity of public-private partnerships to enable — in the near-term — sustained human presence on the lunar surface.

The International Space Station (ISS), and a sustained American presence in orbit, was made possible by Congress and our international partners. To continue American presence in space and on the moon, congressional funding is needed for competitive human lunar landers. One is being built now by aerospace company SpaceX, and reportedly making solid progress.

Experience with commercial cargo and crew missions to the ISS, and the hard experience of the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia accident, has demonstrated the importance of more than one way to accomplish human space missions. A lunar architecture relying on a single human lander system is one which lacks “dissimilar redundancy.” Such redundancy reduces the chances of mission failure and is a critical element for complex, dangerous endeavors. In addition, alternative human landers provide technical competition and choice for NASA and its partners in reaching the moon.

The president’s 2023 budget request released in March demonstrates clear support for continued human space exploration and innovative public-private partnerships. The strong numbers requested for NASA would create new opportunities for U.S. industry and strengthen the resilience needed for Artemis to succeed. If the budget is approved, there’s enough to get it done: the Biden budget specifically calls for $2.6 billion for Artemis, with $1.49 billion for multiple human landing systems. Now, it’s up to bipartisan leaders in Congress to enact the necessary appropriations to develop at least two distinct human landing systems.

A new NASA authorization bill and full funding by Congress will send a critical signal of stability to international partners and stimulate the U.S. space industrial base. The United States will demonstrate that it is fully committed to human space exploration beyond the ISS, reinforcing global confidence in American willingness to lead in space. Support for public-private development of at least two human landers would mean the significant commitment of private resources and would not create a traditional government “program of record.” Some may see this approach as unpredictable, but it is a bet on the innovativeness and competitiveness of U.S. industry.

Securing redundancy for a lunar lander system is essential, and the president’s 2023 budget gets this right. The best chance of success requires at least two independent paths. An opportunity to compete for an additional lander helps incentivize the private sector to innovate, keep costs down and build at speed, while providing redundancy in case of unforeseen challenges or delays. In this way, an additional lander also increases the likelihood of speeding American’s return to the moon.

Time is not on our side if the United States were to stick to traditional procurements or rely on a single source for reaching the moon. In the space domain, authoritarian competitors are pursuing their own bold lunar ambitions. The success of the Artemis program is key to ensuring the values of the United States, our friends and allies are fully present in shaping the best practices and norms of behavior that will prevail as humans expand beyond the Earth.

American leadership today is about working with nations who want to join us, rather than going alone. We build partnerships and work with our allies to achieve shared goals. To ensure America returns to the noon, the United States must harness the full power of the commercial space industry, build redundancy into our architectures, as well as win the support of our friends and allies. Together, we will achieve this great effort to ensure that space is a home for free people.

Scott Pace, Ph.D., is the director of the Space Policy Institute and a professor of the Practice of International Affairs at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. Pace served as deputy assistant to the president and executive secretary of the National Space Council from 2017 to 2020.