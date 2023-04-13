Tribute to a mentor and friend: Remembering Washington PR legend Richard Levick

The problem with an obituary is that it comes too late — recollections and remembrances, accolades and appreciation, all delivered after the fact. Bearing that in mind, I made sure that this tribute was something else.

I shared it with Richard Levick when I heard he had only weeks to live. I did so because I wanted my friend and colleague to reflect upon his myriad accomplishments and a life well-lived. I requested and received his permission to share it in this publication.

The proverbial questions in D.C. have always been the same: What do you do and for whom do you do it? In the case of the Chairman and CEO of the crisis communications agency he founded, Levick has done a lot. Clients included some of the biggest names in global politics and business.

Over the past 30-plus years he worked in myriad industries, grappling with some of the most well-known and controversial topics making international headlines. His career placed him at the center of the most impactful events of our lifetimes. From financial crises on Wall Street to prisoner abuses at Guantanamo Bay to reputation repair in Iraq and the Persian Gulf to political upheaval in Venezuela, Richard Levick made an impact on a truly global scale.

A fixture in Washington for decades, the attorney turned author, public speaker, and law school professor, was one of America’s most well-known and effective crisis counselors. The list of companies and individuals who relied on his guidance was extensive, and his accomplishments remarkable.

But even after joining him for dinner at the Blue Duck Tavern, where he could often be found after work, you probably would not know it. That’s because his talent and achievements were belied by an approachability and self-deprecating humility that can be rare to find in this town.

We first crossed paths in D.C. many years ago, but I didn’t know him well until I started my own crisis PR agency and reached out to him for advice. Richard was unfailingly gracious, going above and beyond. In truth, there was nothing I could offer him, and he could have easily dismissed me as a pesky upstart unworthy of his time. Instead, he openly shared with me impactful lessons from which I gathered incredible insights.

Through the years our friendship strengthened as we both collaborated and competed. I can’t recall how many times I told prospective clients shopping around for the right crisis agency, “If you decide not to hire Red Banyan, then you should go with Levick.”

Richard was a patient and genuine teacher, and I always came away from our conversations seeing things more clearly. His willingness to share the wisdom acquired over a stellar career will continue to guide me on my own journey.

As he faced down death, Richard did so with a measure of bravery and humor that was inspiring. Seemingly undaunted by the toll of painful treatments and lengthy hospital stays, his outlook was positive and forward-looking. He focused not on the crisis at hand, but how best to turn the tide and overcome obstacles.

It is often said that man makes plans and God laughs. But when Richard informed me that his battle with cancer was ending, I cried. Remarkably, in the most somber circumstances it was once again Richard’s words on the other end of the phone that comforted me. He said he was ready, and at peace.

“We prepare for death in life, by living well and telling people we love them,” he said. “We must tell the truth all the time so that we can leave with no regrets. But I don’t believe that this is the end. I will keep reading, learning, and working until the last minute, gaining wisdom because it gives me purpose.”

I am taking this opportunity to share with the world what I have known for years: There has always been much more to Richard Levick than the remarkable resume alone.

I will recall with fondness our times together and the many laughs shared. I will heed his entreaty to appreciate every day, striving to honor him and to live by his principles by always growing and seeking wisdom. You are gone, Richard, but I wanted to express my deepest appreciation to you one last time. Your legacy is excellence and kindness, and I will remember you always as a mentor and a mensch.

Evan Nierman is Founder and CEO of crisis communications firm Red Banyan.