trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Technology
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Jordan’s retreat from China on 5G could signal a growing distance

by David Schenker, opinion contributor - 04/25/23 9:00 AM ET
by David Schenker, opinion contributor - 04/25/23 9:00 AM ET
A staff member stands at a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Huawei on Friday, March 31, 2023 reported a nearly 70% decline in profit last year amid sanctions and pandemic challenges, but its enterprise sales rose as the Chinese technology giant sought to pivot into digital industries and reduce its vulnerabilities to U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Last week, the Jordanian telecom company Zain signed a contract with Nokia to deploy 5G networks in the kingdom. Umniah, another local cellular phone service provider picked Ericsson. Jordan’s third mobile internet operator, Orange, has yet to reveal its 5G choice for several markets, but like its competitors, the firm also seems inclined to select a Swedish or Finnish multinational for its coverage. 

The snubbing of Chinese telecommunications behemoth Huawei will disappoint Beijing. Not only is Jordan a participant in China’s Belt and Road Initiative and increasingly a destination of Chinese foreign direct investment, but Huawei also provided the backbone for Jordan’s 2G, 3G and 4G networks. 

Beijing is sure to blame U.S. pressure for the exclusion of Huawei from the kingdom’s market. No doubt Amman understood that continued close strategic cooperation with Washington and the goodwill of Congress — which currently provides the monarchy with $1.6 billion per year in financial assistance — would be difficult to sustain if Jordan utilized Huawei for its 5G. Perhaps Amman, like Washington, also came to appreciate that corporations in China are beholden to the government, and therefore data traversing networks supported by Huawei are inherently compromised.  

Notwithstanding the U.S. position, the Kingdom had other reasons to be wary of this particularly sensitive Chinese investment. Like so many other states, Jordan finds itself caught in a Chinese debt trap.    

Since its establishment in 1946, the Kingdom has been endemically insolvent. King Abdullah II’s strategy to extricate Jordan from this morass relies on attracting billions in foreign direct investment. This dynamic — and the fact that Jordan is Washington’s traditionally most reliable Arab partner — has made Jordan an appealing target for Chinese investment.   

In 2015, the monarchy signed agreements in excess of $7 billion with the Middle Kingdom, including a deal to finance Jordan’s Attarat project, the world’s second-largest oil shale plant. The $1.6 billion investment represents Beijing’s largest 100 percent financed project in the Belt and Road Initiative.    

Yet Attarat hasn’t turned out as hoped for Jordan. When the deal was inked, critical gas supplies from an Egyptian pipeline had been interrupted by recurrent Islamist militant attacks and the Kingdom was in desperate need of energy. Less than five years later, however, Jordan signed a 15-year, $10 billion contract with Israel to supply the bulk of the kingdom’s natural gas, which provides nearly 80 percent of the energy for electricity generation.  

Construction of Attarat is nearly complete, but the kingdom now has a surplus of energy and the facility is no longer required. Worse, the terms of the 30-year power purchase agreement between Beijing and Jordan’s perennially indebted state-owned National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), turn out to be exploitative if not predatory. Already partially open, when this white elephant power plant is fully operational, deficits for NEPCO could reach an estimated $300 million per year.  

Seeking relief from its Chinese debt trap, in 2020 Amman initiated arbitration proceedings in the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris to revise the “gross unfairness” of the power purchase agreement. Results of the arbitration are pending, yet a Jordanian victory could prove pyrrhic. Should Amman prevail — or if Huawei is eventually shut out of the kingdom’s 5G tenders — Beijing might seek retribution via its increasingly coercive economic policies. Three years ago, China initiated a trade war against Australia for having the temerity to request an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. 

In the age of great power competition, even Washington’s closest friends — attracted by easy Chinese money — can find themselves stuck in debt traps and placed in uncomfortable positions. Given the critical need for foreign direct investment in the region, however, Washington cannot compel its friends to choose between the U.S. and China. To be sure, continued bilateral strategic cooperation with the U.S. necessitates that Washington defines some red lines. But all Chinese investments are not equal. Beijing’s 2018 purchase of a 28 percent stake in the Arab Potash Company, a fertilizer enterprise with the kingdom’s third largest market capital on the Amman Stock Exchange, rightly raised little concern in Washington.

Despite complications, Jordan by necessity will continue to seek foreign direct investment, including from China. The challenge for Washington will be to establish and enforce expectations while being tolerant of its partners’ less strategically consequential dealings with Beijing. For Jordan and Washington’s other Arab partners looking to do business with China, Attarat should prove a cautionary tale.

David Schenker is a senior fellow and director of the Program on Arab Politics at the Washington Institute and a former assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs during the Trump administration.

Tags 5G rollout Belt and Road initiative China-US relations Huawei Politics of the United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  3. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  6. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  7. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  8. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  9. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  10. Don Lemon’s response to Vivek Ramaswamy was right, says Ro Khanna 
  11. Gaetz threatens to vote against debt limit bill without work requirement changes
  12. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  13. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  14. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  15. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Trump ‘shocked’ to hear of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  18. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
Load more

Video

See all Video