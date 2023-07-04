Why innovation, exploration and safety must evolve as one

The world was transfixed by the harrowing saga taking place in a small, austere habitat that had limited stores of oxygen and heat now floating in a cold, dark extreme environment with no rescue ship on the way. The public had not been that interested in this mission since it was not the first. But, once an emergency was declared, it became the main focal point of news programs and kitchen table discussions for days. The occupants of this doomed ship survived a catastrophic explosion.

This might sound like last month’s catastrophic incident involving OceanGate’s Titan submersible vessel, but it’s actually the subject of a 1995 blockbuster film directed by Ron Howard that’s based on a true story of survival. John “Jack” Swigert, Jim Lovell and Fred Haise were astronauts on Apollo 13 destined for the third mission to land humans on the moon. The spacecraft was launched from Kennedy Space Center April 11, 1970. But the lunar landing was aborted after an oxygen tank exploded in the service module two days into the mission, 200,000 miles from Earth.

Brilliant NASA engineers designed new procedures and protocols that included having the astronauts jury-rig the vehicle to scrub rising carbon dioxide levels inside the spacecraft, and the astronauts were finally able to return to Earth against all odds.

This was not the end of the space program or the Apollo program. There were four more successful lunar missions in the Apollo program. But the lessons from Apollo 13 have never been forgotten.

Tragically, the outcome of the OceanGate expedition to the Titanic, which launched the Titan submersible June 18 resulted in the death of five explorers. While the investigation is underway, there has been much discussion among the public on the merits and risks of these types of high-priced adventures.

This disaster has become somewhat of a Rorschach test on what is acceptable, from safety standards to the value of these experiences for the individual and the world, to who should cover the costs of rescue and recovery. These are not novel questions, but the answers can accelerate innovation in this space.

Widely circulated quotes from the late CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, focused on safety as well as innovation:

“You know, there’s a limit. At some point safety just is pure waste. I mean if you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed. Don’t get in your car. Don’t do anything. At some point, you’re going to take some risk, and it really is a risk/reward,” he told a CBS News reporter.

Furthermore, in a 2019 blog, OceanGate said that the company’s “new and innovative designs” could not yet be judged by existing regulatory standards. “By definition, innovation is outside of an already accepted system.”

It’s this hubris, much like Icarus flying too close to the sun even after being warned, that is causing significant unease among those who want to see enhanced innovation in exploration while not compromising on safety. Though it’s true that nothing is totally risk-free, it’s essential to ensure that these experiences are conducted as safely as possible. Ironically, by improving safety, innovation can thrive.

For example, following high-profile car accidents — including the death of the actor James Dean — lap and shoulder seat belts became mandatory in the front seats of cars in 1968. Since that time, there have been improvements in the performance of this safety equipment where they can reduce the general risk for fatal injury by 60 percent in an SUV, van or pickup truck and by 45 percent in a car. Airbags and new designs which incorporate human factors and ergonomics are advancing safety parameters, but much more needs to be done to improve safety for everyone.

For example, in the transportation sector, automobile industry safety reports show that women were 47 percent more likely to suffer more severe injuries compared to men in car accidents. This is due to differences in female neck strength, musculature, seating posture and head restraint position. We can develop safer vehicles by acknowledging these issues exist and not minimizing or ignoring them. It’s time that companies address these concerns and develop innovative solutions, which is the moral, ethical, legal and financially right thing to do.

I formed a nonprofit, iGIANT (impact of Gender/Sex on Innovation and Novel Technologies), an accelerator for gendered innovation and precision design, for this reason. Over the past week, as many have done, I’ve also questioned the risks and benefits of some of my adventures across this globe. While I have not participated in very expensive endeavors, usually they are the most economical (the cheap seats), they have significantly shaped and enriched my views on life. I have hiked and climbed mountains and rocks on every continent, rafted over waterfalls and in rapids, snorkeled with sharks and searched for scorpions in the Amazon jungle.

It was never my goal to be the first, nor to do something because it was extreme. It was done out of sheer curiosity and fascination with what is possible. But after near mishaps, I’ve also learned to ask better questions, to methodically check my equipment and to find programs and products that support and provide the safest experiences for all of their clients. By demanding more, we can catalyze innovation to meet our needs.

From the debris of this recent maritime accident to the embers of past fires and explosions reaching for the stars, innovation, as well as safety, will evolve. Humanity is destined to explore. Despite disasters, this “drive” is encoded in us.

Saralyn Mark, M.D., is the founder of SolaMed Solutions, LLC, host of the “Always Searching” podcast and founder of iGIANT (Impact of Gender/Sex on Innovation and Novel Technologies). She is the director of health innovation at Star Harbor and a former senior medical and policy adviser to the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services and NASA.