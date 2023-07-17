Millions could lose internet access next year — we can’t let that happen

In the digital age, where almost everything, and everyone, is always connected, limitless amounts of information is right at our fingertips. Yet while this era of information should be bringing communities across the country together, access to a basic utility — the internet — is ensuring that the privilege of information is only reserved for a select group of Americans.

In the 21st century, it’s a crime that Hispanic families and other marginalized populations still have to fight for internet access. Access to information isn’t a privilege, it’s a basic necessity to survive in our digital world — and it’s time that we start thinking of internet access as a human right.

As the world continues its shift to a digital landscape, Hispanic households continue to feel the domino effect of inadequate internet access, especially as the emphasis on digital literacy becomes imperative to participating in our economy. From accessing the latest in telehealth and banking to pursuing job opportunities that will help their households thrive, the upward mobility of Hispanic and other marginalized communities is centered around access to the internet at home.

Programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) bridge the gap between thriving industries and the over 18.5 million enrolled households that would otherwise lack access to adequate and affordable broadband connections, allowing them to participate and excel in educational and professional pursuits. The ACP has been successful in helping underserved communities thrive, but its funding is projected to exhaust by 2024 if Congress doesn’t approve investments that match the need for connectivity in this country.

This is not a partisan issue — it’s a civil right. With tens of millions of households still needing access to the internet, failure to continue to fund this program is a failure to provide communities their civil right of connectivity in a digital world. Low-income communities and communities of color will feel the impact of the loss of this program the most.

With more than 33 percent of our households not having adequate internet access at home, it is clear that the Hispanic community continues to be among the ethnic groups that are most affected by the digital divide. It has been projected that 90 percent of the jobs in the United States by 2030 will require digital skills. Hispanic workers represent 14 percent of the workforce yet account for 35 percent of workers with no digital skills. Securing jobs that require digital skills can also increase pay by an average of 45 percent. Access to adequate internet services via the continuation of the ACP can help our communities gain the digital skills they need to leverage the economic opportunities that come with internet access.

Additionally, a decrease in funding may result in an unexpected expense for the families that are currently enrolled in the program and make it virtually impossible for eligible families to reap the benefits of connectivity. Hispanic communities, rural communities and other communities of color are just now starting to get a seat at the table when it comes to connectivity; pulling the rug from underneath our families that are enrolled in the program underscores the mistrust that our communities have about utilizing government services. We can’t afford to have Congress take its foot off the gas.

A recent analysis showed that about 14 percent of the country is enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, and program enrollment grew by half a million households per month in 2023 alone. Considering that nearly 40 percent of U.S. households are eligible for the program, there is still so much more work to be done.

The program has also received bipartisan support, with 64 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents and 95 percent of Democrats supporting the continuation of the program. This support, paired with the fact that a portion of the funds were allocated toward serving underserved communities specifically, makes it clear that both parties understand the importance of internet connectivity for all in today’s digital world.

Community outreach efforts paired with targeted funding commitments have helped programs like the ACP grow to reach millions of households. The data about the program’s impact and the number of households that have yet to be served speaks for itself.

It’s time that Congress takes action to continue investing in programs like the ACP or millions of households will be disconnected from affordable internet. Connectivity is especially imperative as we enter the next election cycle. Our communities deserve to stay informed about best practices to vote and learn more about candidates in real time.

Congress must listen to the groups that have been on the ground connecting with communities that don’t have access to adequate internet to understand how much progress has been made, and how much more work we have left to do to truly achieve a connected country. Anything less than a sustainable funding solution to ACP is a failure of Congress.

Brenda Victoria Castillo is president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition.