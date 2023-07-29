trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Technology
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

For civil discourse on social media, make it start with you

by Steve Kelman, opinion contributor - 07/29/23 11:00 AM ET
by Steve Kelman, opinion contributor - 07/29/23 11:00 AM ET
This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok. (AP Photo, File)
This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok. (AP Photo, File)

Social media critics on the left and right tend to see platforms as overwhelmed by censorship, though not surprisingly they have opposite views of where the censorship comes from. A major theme on the Fox News Channel is that conservatives are censored on Facebook. Those on the left believe Elon Musk stifles them on Twitter

A more accurate view would be to see social media as predominantly a jungle or a free-for-all, characterized by pile-ons and “twitterstorms.” Facebook — which, given the demographic to which I belong, is the social media platform I by far know the best — suffers far less from censorship than from an astounding lack of civility that mirrors the lack of civility in our broader social and political debate. 

Given the importance of social media as a method of communication in our society, if we want to see more civility in society, bringing about more civility on social media is a good place to start.

Facebook itself has made something of an effort in this regard. I am pleased that the platform has “community standards” for posts there. These prohibit content promoting hate and violence, also sexual exploitation of children and suicide. Fox News, utterly wrongly in my view, has conflated prohibitions of promoting hate and violence with censorship.

My problem with Facebook’s community standards is that they do nothing to promote civility. These standards are designed to discourage war, not to promote peace.

Civility online can’t be forced on us by a Leviathan such as Facebook terrorizing us into being nice. It needs to be bootstrapped through self-government that individuals and groups on social media platforms who wish to see more civility establish for themselves. 

This means civility will never happen everywhere. But people who want it to happen more can engage in civility self-help — to work to make it happen in social media communities that they participate in or lead.

The main suggestion I would make is to serve as a model for civility by being civil oneself. When I am responding to a post, I typically begin my response by writing “Thank you for your post,” or, if this represents my genuine feeling, “Thank you for your thoughtful post.” This is not so complicated; I have never even once been put into what is referred to as “Facebook jail.” But I am surprised how many of my Facebook friends report that they have been temporarily thrown off Facebook, often multiple times. Something about engaging on these platforms seems to encourage disrespectful language. 

I also look for opportunities, where this is genuine, to state in a post that I have been persuaded by someone’s argument that differed from mine. And, not often but occasionally, I respond to a disrespectful post by writing something like, “Whoa, I really think you have gone too far here,” but nothing stronger.

This is not utopian. I am very active on Facebook, and there is a lot of discussion of politics on my Facebook page. Most of my Facebook friends are moderate liberals like me, but I also have a number of friends on my page who are committed conservatives and some who are well to my left. There are often disagreements on my page, including people disagreeing with me (in the last week, I got a fair bit of pushback for some sympathetic-to-Israel comments). 

But I really try hard to assure civility — every once in a while, somebody posts remarks to the effect of “Steve wants us to be civil on his page” — and I believe anyone looking at my Facebook feed would see that respectful language and tone, and listening to each other, characterize almost all posts. In all my years on Facebook, I have only one single time “unfriended” (which, in today’s language, would be “canceled”) someone for persistently impolite language.

Let’s apply here the words often attributed to Gandhi, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Steve Kelman is the Weatherhead professor of Public Management at Harvard Kennedy School and editor of the International Public Management Journal.

Tags civil discourse Facebook hyper-partisanship Politics of the United States social media content Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  4. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  5. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  6. 5 takeaways as Trump’s legal troubles mount
  7. GOP Rep. John James slams DeSantis for curriculum comments on ...
  8. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  9. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  10. Stefanik argues new charges against Trump show ‘our justice system is ...
  11. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  12. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  13. George Conway on latest Trump charges: ‘There is literally a smoking arsenal ...
  14. Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
  15. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  16. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  17. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  18. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
Load more