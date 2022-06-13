Bearing witness: First-hand reflections from inside the Jan. 6 hearings

It’s not often you get a front row seat to history, but that is precisely what happened last week, seated at the shoulder of a client who was testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6.

In the hours and days since the event was televised across the world, I have been inundated with texts, emails, social media posts and phone calls from friends wanting to know my impressions of what it was like to be there.

The hearing itself went by in the blink of an eye but left me with feelings I will carry with me for years.

Upon reflection, the proceedings themselves felt like the consummate fulfillment of the preamble to the Constitution. After all, the Constitution was ordained and established to “form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

Let me be clear that I am no partisan, but instead reflect a critical mass of Americans often called “swing voters,” and it happens that I live in the state of Florida. I have voted for an equal share of Republicans and Democrats and gladly donated to the campaigns of conservative and progressive candidates. This has been based not upon dogma or loyalty to any party, but a genuine desire to see the best man or woman elected to the job.

I stepped into the hearing room with a feeling of immense sadness, since our nation’s politics have devolved into vicious tribalism that weakens our national identity and morale, creating opportunities for adversarial nations to foment and exploit.



The national unity that has bound us tightly together in times of strife — such as the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Cuban Missile crisis, the attacks of Sept. 11 — has steadily eroded through years of partisan bickering and the demonizing of fellow Americans.



Political differences are cravenly exploited by both parties, which seek to raise more money and collect more votes by painting Americans on the other side of the political spectrum as the enemy — as opposed to fellow citizens who share a common desire to see our country succeed but diverge on the best policies and paths to make that happen.

The atmosphere in the committee room was staid and solemn. The Members of Congress were seated imposingly above the witnesses, the power and weight of their work was palpable. The frenetic clicks of cameras and staggering array of video lenses was a reminder that the words and images from the room were being beamed to tens of millions of people beyond Cannon House Building room 309.

What surprised me most was the dignified mien and measured tone of the committee members, who spoke and looked on intensely with furrowed brows as a documentary filmmaker and Capitol Police officer recounted their first-hand observations from that day.

Americans who follow politics have grown accustomed to partisan grandstanding by lawmakers who have an eye on supplying soundbites for the newscasts of their preferred media outlets and filling their campaign coffers — but that phenomenon was completely absent from the hearing. Instead, I observed the committee members assiduously avoid hyperbole and opinion, instead focusing upon facts.

The videos and testimony were chilling and showcased appalling and violent behavior by those who stormed the Capitol. Despite the dark episodes recounted, I departed the hearing room with surging feelings of optimism and hope.

Optimistic that the lessons from that day are being taken to heart and that there are lawmakers from both parties who have made it their mission to investigate the facts related to how we reached that crescendo of political violence and who are motivated to implement additional safeguards to ensure our political system emerges bruised and battered, but ultimately bolstered.

My grandfather was raised in an orphanage and returned from service in the Army during World War II to build a future for his family, proving that the American Dream is possible. He and my grandmother took each of their six grandsons to Washington, D.C., to teach us how fortunate we are to have been born in this country.

As a young man on Sept. 11, 2001, I watched from the roof as fires at the Pentagon burned; the smell of smoke filled my apartment for days. Years later, I attended the funerals of two classmates who served as elite Navy SEALS and died as heroes during combat in Afghanistan.

The local high school in the small town where my family now lives became the scene of a gruesome mass shooting. I founded and run a small business that contends with the challenges and opportunities created by America’s economic policies.

In essence, my life has been and will forever be inextricably tied to this country. And I refuse to stop believing that a silent majority of my fellow countrymen truly share the same values, hopes and dreams for this nation.

I remain optimistic that the shrill voices of extremists on opposite sides of the political spectrum will one day be silenced and overwhelmed by a critical mass of Americans who want their government and their society to function, who want to find common ground, and stop ripping our nation apart from within.

I pray that the events of Jan. 6 and a full and accurate accounting of what took place help set the stage for us to do better.

And I know that millions of other Americans still believe in this country and will do the best they can for themselves and their kids to work toward achieving a more perfect union.

Evan Nierman is CEO of PR firm Red Banyan and author of “Crisis Averted: PR Strategies to Protect Your Reputation and the Bottom Line.”