trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>White House
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

The legacy of Nancy Pelosi

by John A. Lawrence, opinion contributor - 11/18/22 9:00 AM ET
by John A. Lawrence, opinion contributor - 11/18/22 9:00 AM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses members of the House on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to announce that she’s stepping down from leadership for the 118th session of Congress.

The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to step down from her leadership position provides an important opportunity to assess the legacy of the first woman to lead the legislative branch of our government. When Pelosi arrived on Capitol Hill, many dismissed her as the personification of the “San Francisco liberal” Democrat that conservatives had castigated. After three and a half decades of legislative achievements and skilled political helmsmanship, no one doubts her historical significance.

Pelosi leaves many legacies, aside from being the first of her gender to hold the gavel. Indeed, her record of recruiting a diverse collection of women and minorities to run for Congress and aggressively elevating them to key committees and leadership positions assures that the impact of her time as speaker will influence the House permanently.

Although often accused of a rigorously partisan and bareknuckle approach to politics, Pelosi frequently and sincerely extolled the value of finding common ground, believing that bipartisan legislation was more enduring and preferable to one-party governance or ephemeral executive orders. “It’s always better to govern from the middle,” she told president-elect Barack Obama in 2008. She collaborated with Republican presidents with whom she had profound policy disagreements in addressing the 2008 financial collapse or the COVID crisis of 2020, encouraging her members to cast politically perilous votes because of the severity of the crisis. Concerned about creating a distraction that jeopardized policy objectives, she resisted her own caucus’s demand to impeach George W. Bush for distorting intelligence on Iraqi weapons of mass destruction — and hesitated to take action against Donald Trump until the evidence compelled a congressional response.

Pelosi would often observe that “Washington is a perishable city,” by which she meant that the power conferred by voters is often fleeting, and leaders could not “wait for the slowest ship” before acting.

She has been a fierce advocate for her side of Capitol Hill, reproaching those who assumed it was easy for her to find the votes to pass legislation. She did not hesitate to chide those who minimized her challenges, as she did when telling President Obama in 2010, “You don’t respect the House!” or George W. Bush whose veto threats were an affront to the House’s demands for constraints on spending in Iraq.

Still, she bowed to the reality that often, the approach favored by the House faced obdurate barriers in the Senate or White House. Nowhere was that more the case than with the Affordable Care Act in 2010. While she preferred a more sweeping version of the health law, she refused to allow divisive issues — from abortion to the public option to regional repayment formulas — jeopardize Democrats’ best chance in decades of passing a health care law. “If you don’t have 218 votes,” she would remind aspirational colleagues, “you’re just having a conversation,” and Pelosi’s goal was always to legislate.

Indeed, as I argue in my new book, Arc of Power, Pelosi’s most remarkable achievement was not her ability to deliver the sweeping reforms she and a majority of her House caucus preferred, but her facility for persuading similarly disappointed liberals to take the best version of a bill she could negotiate — and then continue to fight for more. Often, doing so meant capitulating to a few recalcitrant senators who blamed their chamber’s rules for the Senate’s “my way or the highway” approach that House colleague, majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), decried.

Pelosi would go the extra mile to accommodate a member whose vote she needed, often agreeing to office meetings well past midnight to hear out a disappointed colleague. She strolled through the Minnesota State Fair wearing cowboy boots, jeans and munching a pork chop on a stick with conservative Democrat Collin Peterson to secure his vote on a key energy provision. “I have to have the bill,” she told the Agriculture chairman. “And I will have one. I have the votes without you.” Such attention to member needs meant that during periods of large majorities and small, as well as when in the minority, no one achieved greater unity.

Pelosi used those unparalleled skills to pass sweeping legislative achievements under both Republican and Democratic presidents: stimulus under Bush and Obama; financial and auto rescue; energy efficiency; lobbying and ethics reform; health care; a visionary infrastructure program; human rights safeguards at home and around the world, and a massive investment to fight climate change. True, the scope of the legislation was not always what she had sought, but she embraced the axiom of the great British political philosopher, Sir Mick Jagger: You don’t always get what you want, but you get what you need. And no one knew better what her members need.

What seems a bit strange is that after two exhausting decades of leading the party, so many are questioning why Pelosi chose to depart. Those of us who worked alongside her — members and staff — have endured her indefatigable pace for years: long days on the floor and the conference room, late night negotiations, weekends traveling to multiple states for fundraising, recess trips to battle zones and strategic partners to assess the state of our international relations. Perhaps then it is not so surprising that, with a Democrat in the White House, a Democratic Senate and the tiniest of margins in the House, she decided this was the time to give others the opportunity to lead.

Fortunately, a new generation of diverse and skilled leaders has been elevated by the Caucus and has spent crucial years honing the skills needed to manage the disparate Democrats and hone them into a unified party. Will the new leaders be as skilled as Nancy Pelosi? They would doubtless be the first to admit her high heels are difficult ones to fill, but that is the nature of political change, and change is very much what Nancy Pelosi has wholeheartedly embraced.

John Lawrence is visiting professor at the University of California Washington Center and author of “Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership 2005-2010” (2022) and “The Class of ’74: Congress After Watergate and the Roots of Partisanship.” He was Speaker Pelosi’s chief of staff from 2005-2013.

Tags 2008 financial crisis Auto Bailout Barack Obama Climate change policy covid relief bill Democratic Caucus of the United States House of Representatives Democratic Party Donald Trump George W. Bush governing House Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Impeachment Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 infrastructure bill Joe Biden legislating long-term political strategy Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi ObamaCare Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pelosi Pelosi legacy political compromise political skill Speaker of the House stamina Steny Hoyer

More White House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  3. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  4. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  5. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  6. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  7. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  8. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  9. ​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
  10. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  11. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  12. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  13. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  14. Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
  15. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  16. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  17. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  18. Clark launches bid to be Democratic whip
Load more

Video

See all Video