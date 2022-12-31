trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>White House
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

A question for 2023: Why can’t the world be more like a cruise ship?

by Douglas MacKinnon, Opinion Contributor - 12/31/22 12:00 PM ET
by Douglas MacKinnon, Opinion Contributor - 12/31/22 12:00 PM ET
Paolo Giovannini/AP Images for Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz, right, and second officer Kerry Ann Wright are on hand as the company showcases progress of three new Royal-class ships on Feb. 14, 2019 at the Fincantieri shipyard in Maonfalcone, Italy. The milestones include the honoring of the Sky Princess Madrina, keel laying for Enchanted Princess and steel cutting ceremony for the sixth Royal Class ship.

I recently got off the truly stunning Sky Princess cruise ship, which carried about 2,600 passengers and a crew of 1,400. 

Prior to one of the performances by the singers and dancers in the main theater, the cruise director mentioned that the crew came from 60 different nations and all get along wonderfully while working in close contact, seven days a week, during six-month contracts. It’s truly a tapestry of interwoven humanity — people of all races, colors, faiths and sexual preferences doing all they can to provide for their families back home in their various countries.

From that bit of information, I wondered: Why can’t the world be more like a cruise ship, when it comes to peaceful and necessary human interactions?

Does that sound like too simple a question? In some ways, perhaps it is unrealistic, but in a number of other quite substantial ways, it’s not at all.

Usually, it is not the hard-working citizens of nations the world over who are declaring hate and war on people of another nation; instead it’s their typically wealthy, entitled and sometimes feckless “leaders.”

The hard-working folks are simply too busy trying to feed their children, keep a roof over their heads, and find moments of happiness. They’re not really interested in hating or attacking people from other countries, who most likely are struggling similarly.

But their “leaders” (and sometimes their families) who live in bubbles of privilege and rarely suffer the consequences of the negative actions they foist upon others are the ones responsible for many of the ills plaguing humanity. For example, it will almost never be the children of these “leaders” who are forced into combat when they wage war on another country — it’s the sons and daughters of those hard-working, often poor citizens.  

As someone who grew up in poverty and was often homeless as a child, I have been fortunate to have taken many cruises over the years. Each time, I sit back in awe while observing the dedicated staff and supervisors — who sometimes come from poor or disenfranchised backgrounds, too — as they interact graciously with one another, despite any differences they may have.  

One reason why that is so is that the supervisors once were newly hired staff, perhaps seeking to escape tough circumstances back home and trying to provide for their loved ones. It may have taken them years to secure their promotions. They know the struggles, worries and fears their staff may feel. How many of the world’s political “leaders” can make the same claim with regard to the millions of people they govern? 

So, why can’t the world be more like a cruise ship? Well, most world “leaders” likely never have experienced such a microcosm of humanity working and living as one to provide — and receive — happiness. But that “microcosm” is real. I’ve seen that it exists harmoniously, 24/7/365, within the fleets of cruise lines.   

Knowing that, maybe the cruise lines should offer to host world leaders for onboard symposiums, in which they are invited down to the crew decks to watch the representatives of 60 nations in action. While there, the world leaders could learn a valuable lesson in empathy by bussing tables, doing laundry, cleaning cabins, and then unwinding in the crew lounge with those who have worked that hard for years. 

Sure, it’s hard to imagine President Biden bussing tables alongside, say, French President Emmanuel Macron or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Some world leaders likely wouldn’t attend, such as China’s Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. And some probably wouldn’t be invited — surely not Russia’s Vladimir Putin or Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. But the broader point stands: These leaders and others could benefit from getting their hands dirty and truly serving others while working with the crew of a cruise ship.

Such an experience just might remind our world leaders that, ultimately, we are all the same.  We’re all on the “Good Ship Earth,” sailing the solar system, trying to survive in peace.

Douglas MacKinnon, a political and communications consultant, was a writer in the White House for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

Tags Princess Cruises world leaders

More White House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  2. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  3. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  4. The political winners and losers of 2022
  5. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  6. Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
  7. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  8. The real impact of Trumpism
  9. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  10. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  11. What Biden’s political evolution means for progressives in 2023
  12. Zelensky addresses Russians after New Year’s Eve strikes: ‘No one will ever ...
  13. Pelosi announces maximum salary for House staff being raised to $212,000
  14. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  15. What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho killings
  16. Senate panel to launch bipartisan inquiry into Social Security watchdog
  17. Trump’s tax returns show real estate losses, inheritance impact, no 2020 ...
  18. What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
Load more

Video

See all Video