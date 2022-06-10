Photos of the Week Photos of Week: French Open, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Jan. 6 hearing by The Hill staff - 06/10/22 5:57 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko reacts after his team lost the World Cup 2022 playoff final soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, on June 5. Wales won 1-0. Mike Egerton/PA via AP Roberto Marquez, a Mexican painter who lives between Mexico and the U.S., carries a U.S. flag and pulls luggage as he joins a migrant caravan leaving the city of Tapachula in Chiapas state, Mexico, on June 6. Marquez said he has accompanied other caravans since 2018, to do humanitarian work and get artistic inspiration. The migrants set out walking early Monday, tired of waiting to normalize their status in southern Mexico where there is little work. Associated Press/Isabel Mateos First lady Jill Biden joined Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and others at the White House on June 6 to unveil a stamp commemorating former first lady Nancy Reagan. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) hugs Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) before a press conference at a gun violence memorial at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on June 7. Greg Nash President Biden meets with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) about gun control outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 7. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo Garnell Whitfield Jr., the son of Ruth Whitfield, who was killed in the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14, testifies on June 7 before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the attack and domestic terror. Greg Nash Staff members for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) place Marty the Moose in her office prior to the annual Experience New Hampshire event on June 7. Greg Nash Actor Matthew McConaughey holds an image of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 7. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and a survivor of the mass shooting there on May 24, appears on a screen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on gun violence on June 8. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Reps. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), from left, Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are seen before a press conference following a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on June 8. Greg Nash Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses gun safety advocates during a rally outside the Capitol on June 8. Peter Afriyie Indigenous representatives from Brazil ride in the metro after a protest outside a Paris courthouse on June 9. Environmental groups and representatives of Brazil’s Indigenous community protested Thursday outside the main Paris courthouse, urging a quick trial for a French supermarket chain accused of selling beef linked to deforestation and land grabs in the Amazon rainforest. Associated Press/Thibault Camus Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mohammed Abu Ayhour, 27, during his funeral in the West Bank town of Halhul on June 9. The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed Abu Ayhour during clashes in the West Bank. The Israeli military said in a statement that its troops operated in areas around the West Bank throughout Wednesday night and early Thursday. It said forces faced violent protests in a number of locations, with Palestinians throwing rocks and firebombs, and troops responded to disperse the protesters using live fire and other means. Associated Press/Mahmoud Illean A video deposition of Jared Kushner is played during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash Sandra Garza, the former partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn get emotional while watching video footage during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash Members take a break during the House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and British filmmaker Nick Quested are sworn in during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards hugs Sandra Garza, former partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, following a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash Courtroom sketch artist Bill Hennessy finishes a drawing following a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Peter Afriyie. 