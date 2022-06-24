Photos of the Week Photos of the week: Roe v. Wade decision, US Open and an eye for security by By The Hill staff - 06/24/22 6:52 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email A neighbor with a tractor sprays water on a fire in San Martín de Unx in northern Spain, on June 19. Firefighters in Spain are struggling to contain wildfires in several parts of the country, which has been suffering an unusual heat wave for this time of the year. Associated Press/Miguel Oses People attend a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene Park on June 19 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021, proclaiming it as a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery. The date’s history goes back to the year 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to deliver the news that slavery had ended after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff smile as they visit with families at a celebration of Juneteenth at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on June 20. Associated Press/Patrick Semanksy Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson scuffle during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 20 in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press/Chris O’Meara Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on June 21 in anticipation of a released Roe v. Wade decision. Greg Nash Elliott the Bichon Frise sits in front of a fan while being groomed at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., on June 21. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling (R) arrive for a June 21 hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Peter Afriyie President Biden meets a baby on June 21 while visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Church of the Holy Communion in Washington. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Former Georgia elections worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss testifies during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on June 21. Peter Afriyie Demonstrators protest against the government of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito on June 21. Ecuador’s defense minister warned Tuesday that the country’s democracy was at risk as demonstrations turned increasingly violent in the capital. Associated Press/Dolores Ochoa Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) is acknowledged during a press event outside the Capitol after being sworn in on June 21. Flores is the first Mexican-born woman to serve in the House. Greg Nash An activist wears a mask depicting a large eyeball during a protest against planned updates of the country’s national security laws, after a draft was leaked to the media earlier this month, in Bucharest, Romania, on June 22. Associated Press/Vadim Ghirda Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is seen during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to give the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on June 22. Greg Nash An empty chair reserved for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who declined to testify at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on June 22 examining the Washington Commanders’ hostile workplace culture. Peter Afriyie A couple look at destroyed Russian tanks installed as a symbol of war in front of St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 23. The European Union agreed Thursday to put Ukraine on a path toward EU membership, acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull the embattled country further away from Russia’s influence and bind it more closely to the West. Associated Press/Nariman El-Mofty Actor Sean Penn speaks to former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone before a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on June 23. Greg Nash Nepalese student activists participate in a torch rally during a protest against price hikes for petroleum products in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 23. Associated Press/Niranjan Shrestha Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 in anticipation of an opinion that could strike Roe v. Wade. Greg Nash A protester in favor of abortion rights is seen outside the Supreme Court on June 24 after the court released an opinion that struck down Roe v. Wade. Greg Nash House Democrats celebrate after the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in the House Chamber on June 24. Greg Nash Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Peter Afriyie Court Battles Supreme Court's abortion ruling is watershed moment by Mike Lillis 20 mins ago Court Battles / 20 mins ago Court Battles Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade by John Kruzel 10 hours ago Court Battles / 10 hours ago Court Battles Thomas calls for overturning precedents on contraceptives, LGBTQ rights by Harper Neidig 9 hours ago Court Battles / 9 hours ago House House passes gun safety bill, sending measure to Biden's desk by Mychael Schnell 7 hours ago House / 7 hours ago 