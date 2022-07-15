Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Wimbledon, Jan. 6 hearings and seal snacktime by The Hill staff - 07/15/22 4:06 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Hugo Philpott/UPI Photo Serbian Novak Djokovic kisses the Wimbledon trophy after victory in the men’s final match against Australian Nick Kyrgios on day 14 of the 2022 Wimbledon championships in London on July 10. Hugo Philpott/UPI Photo Photos of the Week: Wimbledon, Jan. 6 hearings and seal snacktime People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 11. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s economic woes. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting, interrupts President Biden as he delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images A hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moves through the street in front of an honor guard as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on July 12. Abe was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. Associated Press/Hiro Komae Riders in the pack wait for the 10th stage of the Tour de France to resume after the race was stopped by climate activists demonstrating during the race on July 12. Associated Press/Daniel Cole A text message from Kylie Kremer, an organizer of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, is seen during a July 12 hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The hearing focused on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups. Greg Nash Stephen Ayres, who was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hugs Erin Smith, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Jeffrey Smith, at the conclusion of the July 12 House committee hearing focusing on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups. Greg Nash President Biden poses for a photo with guests at the congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky A grey seal enjoys an ice cake made of fish on a hot and sunny day at the Madrid Zoo in Spain on July 13. Associated Press/Bernat Armangue Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) gives an opening statement during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing to discuss the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on July 13. Greg Nash Congressional leadership and members from Florida unveil a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune during a ceremony in Statuary Hall on July 13. Peter Afriyie The full moon rises over a windmill in Consuegra, Spain, on July 14. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez A stroller lies by a road after a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14. Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky A truck sits on the edge over a river on July 14 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday’s floodwaters. Associated Press/Michael Clubb The family of Woodrow “Woody” Williams pay their respects as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on July 14. Williams, who died June 29, was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Haiyun Jiang/New York Times/Pool Members of the public pay their respects to Woodrow "Woody" Williams as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on July 14. Peter Afriyie A demonstrator holds a flare during a July 14 protest at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, demanding an increase in the unemployed pension programs and in rejection of the government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to restructure $44 billion in debt. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko President Biden points to his hat as he poses for a photo at the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium on July 14 in Jerusalem. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Peter Afriyie. 