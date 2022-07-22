Photos of the Week: Pollution exhibit, wildfires and the All-Star game

A police officer gives water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London on July 18. The government issued its first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat. Associated Press/Matt Dunham

Men compete and move around a camera person on the track during the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on July 18 in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press/Ashley Landis

Protesters burn an effigy of acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as they demand his resignation in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 19. Associated Press/Rafiq Maqbool

A Eurasian brown bear holds down a fruit icicle on a hot day at Bioparco di Roma, in Rome, on July 19. Zookeepers at the Bioparco often give animals ice blocks with either fruit or meat inside on hot summer days. Associated Press/Andrew Medichini

Attorney General Merrick Garland, right, passes a flag to Steven Dettelbach after swearing him in as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., on July 19. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) looks on as activists and lawmakers are processed after being detained by U.S. Capitol Police officers during a sit-in with activists from Center for Popular Democracy Action in front of the Supreme Court on July 19. The group held the protest with House Democrats in support of abortion rights. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

American League’s Alejandro Kirk, of the Toronto Blue Jays, breaks his bat as he lines out during the third inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League on July 19 in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong

Various opposition party lawmakers shout slogans during a protest against inflation and tax hikes in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, India, on July 20. Associated Press/Manish Swarup

Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon speaks to TV cameras as he arrives for his trial at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington on July 20. Greg Nash

Two demonstrators dressed as the comic book superheroes Superman and Robin protest against the LUMA Energy company in front of the Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan on July 20. Associated Press/Alejandro Granadillo

Members of Congress give a standing ovation for the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, before a speech discussing the ongoing war in her country on July 20. Greg Nash

Former President Trump, far left, leads his family behind the casket of Ivana Trump after her funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20 in New York. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames next to motorcycles during a wildfire near the town of Megara, west of Athens, Greece, on July 20. The fire prompted a round of evacuations. Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) leaves the Capitol following the last votes of the week on July 21 wearing sign that reads: “My state is banning exceptions, protect contraception.” Greg Nash

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) gives an opening statement virtually on July 21 during a Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on former President Trump’s actions during the Capitol riot. Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 this week and gave opening and closing statements virtually. Greg Nash

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn in during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on July 21. Greg Nash

Footage of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) running in the Capitol is seen during a July 21 hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Greg Nash

Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, hugs Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) following a July 21 committee hearing focused on former President Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Greg Nash

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters work against a wildfire near Aromas, Calif., on July 21. Associated Press/Nic Coury

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.