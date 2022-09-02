Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Gun protest, floods and flamingos by The Hill staff - 09/02/22 5:10 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 09/02/22 5:10 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email People wearing masks take photos inside a hot red pepper tunnel during the HOT Festival at the Seoul City Hall plaza in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 29. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon People travel in a trailer pulled by a tractor through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, on Aug. 29. Associated Press/Zahid Hussain A downed basketball goal is reflected in flood waters in northeast Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 29. Flooding affected some neighborhoods near the Pearl River. Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis A person places a photo of a missing loved one on an improvised altar at La Palma roundabout on the International Day of the Disappeared during a march along the Paseo de la Reforma street in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 30. The roundabout, where a palm tree used to stand before it was removed, has been adopted by the families of missing people and coined “the roundabout of the disappeared.” Associated Press/Eduardo Verdugo A man walks with goats next to a destroyed school after Russian shelling in Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Aug. 30. Associated Press/Kostiantyn Liberov President Biden speaks to a crowd at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University on Aug. 30, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Giant panda Yuan Yuan is seen near a birthday cake to mark her and Tuan Tuan’s 18th birthday at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 30. The giant panda pair was given by China to Taiwan in 2008 as part of an exchange program. Taipei Zoo via AP A firefighter walks next to a wildfire burning on a hillside in Castaic, Calif., on Aug. 31. Associated Press/Ringo H.W. Chiu People protest outside the National Diet, Japan’s legislature, against the state paying for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral on Aug. 31 in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized for the loss of public trust because of the scandal and his lack of explanation for organizing a state funeral for Abe, one of most divisive leaders in Japan’s postwar history. Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko Dried, cracked mud is shown at the Antelope Island Marina due to record low water levels on the Great Salt Lake, near Syracuse, Utah, on Aug. 31. Associated Press/Rick Bowmer U.S. House candidate Democrat Mary Peltola answers questions from a reporter prior to a forum for candidates at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association annual conference at the Dena’ina Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 31. Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin. Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP Demonstrators wearing dolphin hats rally outside the Japanese Embassy in Manila, Philippines, on Sept. 1. Filipino marine wildlife advocates protested the resumption of the annual drive fisheries, which capture and kill thousands of dolphins in Taiji, Japan. Associated Press/Aaron Favila Caribbean flamingos interact with each other at the Maryland Zoo during the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Annual Conference, Sept. 1 in Baltimore. Associated Press/Julio Cortez An Italian coast guard helicopter from the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross, both nongovernmental organizations, evacuates a pregnant Tunisian woman on Sept. 2. off the Italian coast. Associated Press/Jeremias Gonzalez 