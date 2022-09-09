Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Queen Elizabeth II, Dutch Grand Prix and a portrait unveiling by The Hill staff - 09/09/22 4:01 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 09/09/22 4:01 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE/Pool via AP Ferrari mechanics wait for a tire to mount on the car of driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on Sept. 4. Spectators watch as fireworks are launched over the Ohio River during the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks show, as part of the annual Labor Day Riverfest in Cincinnati, on Sept. 4. Associated Press/Aaron Doster The 64th Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk was held in Mackinaw City, Mich., on Sept. 5, 2022, between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. Associated Press/John L.Russell Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sept. 5, in New York. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Rick Fitzpatrick holds a dog after evacuating from the Fairview Fire on Sept. 5 near Hemet, Calif. Associated Press/Ethan Swope Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, on Sept. 6, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he announced his resignation to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday, Liz Truss formally became Britain’s new prime minister after an audience with the queen. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali Vice President Harris smiles as President Biden holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Sept. 6. Yuri Gripas/UPI Photo Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) speaks to reporters following a Senate Republican leadership meeting in Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (Ky.) office on Sept. 6. Greg Nash Wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire on Sept. 6 near Hemet, Calif. Associated Press/Ringo H.W. Chiu Paris Saint-Germain supporters prior to a Champions League soccer match against Group H opponent Juventus at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on Sept. 6. Associated Press/Thibault Camus Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of the province of Sindh, Pakistan, on Tuesday. More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year that many experts have blamed on climate change. Associated Press/Fareed Khan U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No. 10 Downing St. in London to attend her first appearance answering questions as prime minister at the Houses of Parliament on Sept. 7. Hugo Philpott/UPI Photo Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama unveil their White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 7. Greg Nash People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London as a double rainbow appears in the sky on Sept. 8. Buckingham Palace said at the time that Queen Elizabeth II had been placed under medical supervision because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. Associated Press/Frank Augstein An official statement confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II is posted in front of Buckingham Palace in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8. Leon Neal/Getty Images The U.S. flag atop the Capitol is lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Greg Nash India Rogers, 3, places flowers outside the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Peter Afriyie A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II sits amid floral tributes and notes outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Sept. 9. Associated Press/Frank Augstein Britain's King Charles III greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, on Sept. 9. Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris Tags Boris Johnson California Elizabeth II France Joe Biden Kamala Harris Liz Truss Michigan Mitch McConnell New York Ohio Pakistan Prince Charles Queen Elizabeth II Rick Scott Spain United Kingdom More Photos of the Week News See All Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Gun protest, floods and flamingos by The Hill staff 1 week ago Photos of the Week / 1 week ago Media Photos of the Week: Panda birthday, primaries and preseason football by The Hill staff 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago Media Photos of the Week: Capitol Hill, Wyoming and baseball by The Hill staff 3 weeks ago Media / 3 weeks ago Media Photos of the Week: Schumer, sunflowers and the super moon by The Hill staff 4 weeks ago Media / 4 weeks ago 