Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Climate teddy bears, Ukraine and Liz Truss by The Hill staff - 10/21/22 1:32 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 10/21/22 1:32 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Martin Meissner Teddy bears placed by climate activists sit near the edge of the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine at Luetzerath, western Germany, on Oct. 16. The abandoned village of Luetzerath will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible to fight climate change. Associated Press/Martin Meissner Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) gestures to an empty podium set up for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend a Senate debate with Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in Atlanta on Oct. 16. Associated Press/Ben Gray First lady Jill Biden, center, stands on the field before an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia. Associated Press/Matt Slocum Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital as families were preparing to start their week on Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters. Associated Press/Roman Hrytsyna Iranian women shout slogans to protest over the death of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 17. Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, died in police custody. Associated Press/Emrah Gurel A dog catches a frisbee during the canine frisbee demonstration at the Sheep and Wool Festival on Oct. 16 in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is introduced by Yesli Vega, a Republican candidate for the state’s 7th Congressional District, during a rally to promote voting in the midterms with veterans in Fredericksburg, Va., on Oct. 17. Greg Nash Relatives follow the coffin of Col. Oleksiy Telizhenko during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, on Oct. 18. In March, Oleksiy was abducted by Russian soldiers from his home in Bucha; six months later his body was found buried in a forest not far away from his village, bearing signs of torture. Associated Press/Emilio Morenatti People wade through a road full of mud after the overflow of a river caused by heavy rain in El Castano, Venezuela, on Oct. 18. At least three people died and dozens of homes were damaged Monday by the overflow of the El Castaño river, President Nicolás Maduro said. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman addresses supporters during a rally at the Steamfitters Technology Center UA Local 449 in Harmony, Pa., on Oct. 18. Archie Carpenter/UPI Photo Protesters stand in the smoke of flares during a demonstration on Oct. 18 in Marseille, France. France is in the grip of transport strikes and protests for salary raises that threaten to dovetail with days of wage strikes that have already hobbled fuel refineries and depots, sparking chronic gasoline shortages around the country. Associated Press/Daniel Cole Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees sprays champagne while celebrating with teammates after the team defeated the Cleveland Guardians in game five of an American League Division Series on Oct. 18 in New York. Associated Press/John Minchillo Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19. Pence has been traveling the country, holding events and raising millions for candidates and Republican groups, including signing fundraising solicitations for party committees. Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite President Biden gives remarks about the bipartisan infrastructure law alongside Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Oct. 19. Peter Afriyie Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O’Leary leave 10 Downing St., London, to address the media on Oct. 20. Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali Demonstrators protest opposite Parliament on Oct. 20 after British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned in London. Associated Press/David Cliff Stephen Bannon, center, leaves a federal courthouse in Washington on Oct. 21. Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House select committee. Associated Press/Nathan Howard Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe. Tags Bucha Climate change coal mine Drone strike Germany Glenn Youngkin Herschel Walker Jill Biden Jill Biden Joe Biden John Fetterman Kyiv Liz Truss Liz Truss Mike Pence Parliament Photo Essay photos of the week 2022 Raphael Warnock teddy bears Ukraine United Kingdom village Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Photos of the Week News See All Media Photos of the Week: Lighting festival, Jan. 6 hearing and a postseason fowl by TheHill.com 7 days ago Media / 7 days ago Media Photos of the Week: Human tower, home run record and a blessed rooster by The Hill staff 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago Media Photos of the Week: Sinkholes, Hurricane Ian and fall foliage by The Hill staff 3 weeks ago Media / 3 weeks ago Media Photos of the Week: Hurricane Fiona, the queen’s funeral and a beagle by The Hill staff 4 weeks ago Media / 4 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Best of Rising Oct 17-20 by TheHill.com 10/21/22 12:41 PM ET Rising / 2 hours ago Rising Rising: October 20, 2022 by TheHill.com 10/20/22 10:16 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: October 19, 2022 by TheHill.com 10/19/22 11:31 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All National Security Jan. 6 panel formally issues subpoena to Trump by Rebecca Beitsch 41 mins ago National Security / 41 mins ago House READ: Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to Trump by TheHill.com 44 mins ago House / 44 mins ago Defense Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson by Colin Meyn 9 hours ago Defense / 9 hours ago National Security Federal judge sentences Steve Bannon to four months in prison by Rebecca Beitsch 3 hours ago National Security / 3 hours ago See All Most Popular Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ... GOP wave threatens blue-state ... How billionaires are building a ... Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ... NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ... Five investigations House Republicans ... Jan. 6 panel formally issues subpoena ... Federal judge sentences Steve Bannon ... Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ... It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ... READ: Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena ... The single-family housing shortage is ... Newsmax ends relationship with Lara ... Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ... Tax filers can keep more money in ... Children’s hospitals, overflowing ... Marjorie Taylor Greene PAC violated ... Taylor Swift goes political with ... Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video