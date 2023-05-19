trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week: Thai election, Ron DeSantis and Tika the Iggy

by The Hill staff - 05/19/23 3:48 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 05/19/23 3:48 PM ET
Three people wait in line in front of a poll worker to cast ballots in the Thai general election. There is an information board on wood behind them.
Thomas Maresca/UPI Photo
Voters line up at a polling station to cast ballots in the Thai general election in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 14. Opposition parties Pheu Thai and Move Forward are running against the government led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
A young girl hugs a purple and yellow portrait of her godmother on a painted cinderblock wall
Naujaj Buchanan, 2, nestles close to a portrait of her godmother, shooting victim Geraldine Talley, across the street from Tops Friendly Market as victims of last year’s mass shooting at the supermarket were remembered in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14. Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP
FC Barcelona players celebrate after winning a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on May 14. Associated Press/Joan Monfort
Supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate outside as they hold a large Turkish flag
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan celebrate outside Justice and Development Party headquarters in Istanbul on Sunday, May 1­4, 2023. More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas, were eligible to vote. Associated Press/Khalil Hamra
The Italian Greyhound Tika the Iggy is seen in a metallic gold and silver flared outfit on the red carpet for the Webb Awards
Italian greyhound Tika the Iggy arrives on the red carpet at the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15 in New York City. John Angelillo/UPI Photo
Reps. Mike Thompson and Eric Swalwell hold Swalwell’s daughter Kathryn in the air on the Capitol steps
Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) hold Swalwell’s daughter Kathryn as they leave the Capitol on May 15 following the final votes of the day. Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) throws a marker into the audience at a bill signing as officials behind him watch
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) throws a marker into the audience after signing various bills during a ceremony at the Coastal Community Church on May 16 in Lighthouse Point, Fla. Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee
A brown cow grazes on the meadow in front of the German parliament building, the Reichstag, as protestors are seen in the background
A cow grazes on the meadow in front of the German Parliament building, the Reichstag, in Berlin as part of a protest organized by the environmental organization Greenpeace for species-appropriate animal husbandry May 16. Associated Press/Markus Schreiber
President Biden and Vice President Harris host Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the oval office surrounded by reporters with cameras and mics
President Biden and Vice President Harris host Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for a meeting about raising the debt limit in the Oval Office at the White House on May 16. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is seen inside the Capitol in a motion-focused photo
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters at the Capitol following a meeting at the White House with congressional leaders and Vice President Harris to discuss the debit ceiling May 16. Greg Nash
Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue hold signs looking into the North Carolina House as members debate
Protesters on both sides of the issue hold signs as North Carolina House members debate May 16, in Raleigh, N.C., whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would change the state’s ban on nearly all abortions from those after 20 weeks of pregnancy to those after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Associated Press/Chris Seward
A woman wearing duct tape over her mouth is seen protesting a multifaceted Ohio higher education bill with a sign that reads, "STOP SB83" on a colored red stop sign
Opponents of a multifaceted higher education bill protest across the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on May 17. The bill, which cleared the Republican-dominated state Senate on Wednesday, would severely limit diversity, equity and inclusion training at Ohio’s public universities, prohibit faculty from striking and bar public universities from taking stances on “controversial” topics. Associated Press/Samantha Hendrickson
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) gives remarks during the ceremony to unveil his portrait for the Speaker’s Lobby at the Capitol on May 17. Tierney L. Cross
A cyclist rides through a flooded street in the village of Castel Bolognese. A red car, right, is seen stalled in the floodwaters
A cyclist rides through a flooded street in the village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, on May 17. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding. Associated Press/Luca Bruno
Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla) discuss Medicare for All at a podium as supporters hold signs in the background
Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla) discuss Medicare for All outside the Capitol on May 17. Tierney L. Cross
AZ supporters, some holding flares, meet the players' bus in a fog of red light
AZ Alkmaar supporters, some holding flares, meet the players’ bus before the second leg of Alkmaar’s UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal against West Ham at AZ stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands, on May 18. Associated Press/Dejong
Municipal workers, bottom center, unload a truck with polling booths, in Athen
Municipal workers unload a truck with polling booths, in Athens, Greece, on May 19. For the first time in more than a decade, Greeks will go to the polls Sunday to elect a leader no longer confined to steering the country’s economy from a back seat. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
Tags Chuck Schumer Debt limit Hakeem Jeffries italy floods Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell netherlands soccer Paul Ryan photos of the week 2023 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Roy Cooper thai election tika the iggy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Photos of the Week News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  2. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  3. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  4. McCarthy hits pause on debt ceiling talks
  5. Russia bans Obama, Maddow, Colbert over sanctions
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  8. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  9. US Chamber warns Biden using 14th Amendment would be ‘economically ...
  10. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  11. Debt ceiling clash should push states to rely less on federal money
  12. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  13. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  14. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  15. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  16. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  17. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  18. China is using the World Bank as its piggybank
Load more

Video

See all Video