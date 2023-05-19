Photos of the Week: Thai election, Ron DeSantis and Tika the Iggy

by The Hill staff - 05/19/23 3:48 PM ET

Thomas Maresca/UPI Photo

Naujaj Buchanan, 2, nestles close to a portrait of her godmother, shooting victim Geraldine Talley, across the street from Tops Friendly Market as victims of last year’s mass shooting at the supermarket were remembered in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14. Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP FC Barcelona players celebrate after winning a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on May 14. Associated Press/Joan Monfort Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan celebrate outside Justice and Development Party headquarters in Istanbul on Sunday, May 1­4, 2023. More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas, were eligible to vote. Associated Press/Khalil Hamra Italian greyhound Tika the Iggy arrives on the red carpet at the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15 in New York City. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) hold Swalwell’s daughter Kathryn as they leave the Capitol on May 15 following the final votes of the day. Greg Nash Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) throws a marker into the audience after signing various bills during a ceremony at the Coastal Community Church on May 16 in Lighthouse Point, Fla. Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee A cow grazes on the meadow in front of the German Parliament building, the Reichstag, in Berlin as part of a protest organized by the environmental organization Greenpeace for species-appropriate animal husbandry May 16. Associated Press/Markus Schreiber President Biden and Vice President Harris host Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for a meeting about raising the debt limit in the Oval Office at the White House on May 16. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters at the Capitol following a meeting at the White House with congressional leaders and Vice President Harris to discuss the debit ceiling May 16. Greg Nash Protesters on both sides of the issue hold signs as North Carolina House members debate May 16, in Raleigh, N.C., whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would change the state’s ban on nearly all abortions from those after 20 weeks of pregnancy to those after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Associated Press/Chris Seward Opponents of a multifaceted higher education bill protest across the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on May 17. The bill, which cleared the Republican-dominated state Senate on Wednesday, would severely limit diversity, equity and inclusion training at Ohio’s public universities, prohibit faculty from striking and bar public universities from taking stances on “controversial” topics. Associated Press/Samantha Hendrickson Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) gives remarks during the ceremony to unveil his portrait for the Speaker’s Lobby at the Capitol on May 17. Tierney L. Cross A cyclist rides through a flooded street in the village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, on May 17. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding. Associated Press/Luca Bruno Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla) discuss Medicare for All outside the Capitol on May 17. Tierney L. Cross AZ Alkmaar supporters, some holding flares, meet the players’ bus before the second leg of Alkmaar’s UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal against West Ham at AZ stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands, on May 18. Associated Press/Dejong Municipal workers unload a truck with polling booths, in Athens, Greece, on May 19. For the first time in more than a decade, Greeks will go to the polls Sunday to elect a leader no longer confined to steering the country’s economy from a back seat. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis

