Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week: Trump indictment, Congressional Baseball Game and a volcano

by The Hill staff - 06/16/23 3:34 PM ET
A dog in a rainbow costume is seen during the annual Gay Pride Parade
A dog in a rainbow costume is seen during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 11. Associated Press/Tuane Fernandes
Attendees hold their phones over the railing to get a picture of the No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi
The No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi passes celebrating team members after winning the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 11 in Le Mans, France. This is the first overall win since 1965 for Ferrari. Clive Rose/Getty Images
Firefighters stand near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia
This image provided by the Office of Emergency Management shows firefighters standing near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia on June 11. The elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. Office of Emergency Management via AP
A man attempts to remove a generator through a hole in a building wall in the aftermath of a fire
A man attempts to remove a generator in the aftermath of a fire that swept through the 2000 Market in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 12. Associated Press/Odelyn Joseph
Ufologist Steven Greer stands in front of a projector that shows an illustration of witness testimony from a crash
Steven Greer, ufologist and founder of The Disclosure Project, shows an illustration of witness testimony from a crash in 2003 at a press conference to release information regarding UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, along with witness testimony at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on June 12. Greg Nash
The U.S. Capitol is seen against a sky full of dark clouds as a rainstorm rolls in
The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rainstorm June 12. Greg Nash
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, right, pours beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during a news conference
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, right, pours beer on guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during a news conference after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals on June 12 in Denver. Associated Press/Jack Dempsey
Marty the Moose is assembled in the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)
Marty the Moose is assembled in the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) for the annual Experience New Hampshire event at the Capitol on June 13. Tierney L. Cross
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks during a press conference, checking his watch, while several others look on. The Capitol is seen in the background.
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks during a press conference concerning H.J. Res. 44, the Congressional Review Act joint resolution for “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces’” on June 13. Tierney L. Cross
Former President Trump is seen waving through the window of his SUV
Former President Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami on June 13. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. Associated Press/Chris O’Meara
A protester in a black and white striped costume grapples with security forces in the street
Dominic Santana of Miami is pushed out of the way as he tries to block former President Trump’s motorcade as it departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami on June 13 after Trump was arraigned on charges of mishandling of classified documents. Octavio Jones/Getty Images
An overhead angle of Vegas Golden Knights players hugging and celebrating after winning the Stanley Cup
Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13 in Las Vegas. Associated Press/Abbie Parr
Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House
Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 13. Associated Press/Susan Walsh
Crows drink rainwater at an empty market after people fled from the coastal area as Cyclone Biparjoy approached Thatta, Pakistan
Crows drink rainwater at an empty market after people fled from the coastal area as Cyclone Biparjoy approached Keti Bandar near Thatta, Pakistan, on June 14. The coastal regions of India and Pakistan were on high alert Wednesday, with tens of thousands being evacuated a day before the cyclone was expected to make landfall. Associated Press/Fareed Khan
Dressed in red baseball uniforms, Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) take a selfie before the Congressional Baseball Game
Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) take a selfie before the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash
Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) throws the ball to the infield during the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) throws the ball to the infield during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash
A motion blur shows Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) pitches during the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) pitches during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash
Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) bats during the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) bats during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash
Surrounded by his team in red shirts, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) lifts the trophy after beating the Democrats 16-6 in the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) lifts the trophy after beating the Democrats 16-6 in the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash
Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano; the background and volcano are very dark, showing only the orange and red glow of flowing lava.
Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, on June 15. Thousands of residents have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 3.7-mile radius of Mayon’s crater in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Associated Press/Aaron Favila

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

Video

See all Video