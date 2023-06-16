Photos of the Week: Trump indictment, Congressional Baseball Game and a volcano

by The Hill staff - 06/16/23 3:34 PM ET

A dog in a rainbow costume is seen during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 11. Associated Press/Tuane Fernandes The No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi passes celebrating team members after winning the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 11 in Le Mans, France. This is the first overall win since 1965 for Ferrari. Clive Rose/Getty Images This image provided by the Office of Emergency Management shows firefighters standing near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia on June 11. The elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. Office of Emergency Management via AP A man attempts to remove a generator in the aftermath of a fire that swept through the 2000 Market in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 12. Associated Press/Odelyn Joseph Steven Greer, ufologist and founder of The Disclosure Project, shows an illustration of witness testimony from a crash in 2003 at a press conference to release information regarding UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, along with witness testimony at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on June 12. Greg Nash The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rainstorm June 12. Greg Nash Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, right, pours beer on guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during a news conference after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals on June 12 in Denver. Associated Press/Jack Dempsey Marty the Moose is assembled in the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) for the annual Experience New Hampshire event at the Capitol on June 13. Tierney L. Cross Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks during a press conference concerning H.J. Res. 44, the Congressional Review Act joint resolution for “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces’” on June 13. Tierney L. Cross Former President Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami on June 13. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. Associated Press/Chris O’Meara Dominic Santana of Miami is pushed out of the way as he tries to block former President Trump’s motorcade as it departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami on June 13 after Trump was arraigned on charges of mishandling of classified documents. Octavio Jones/Getty Images Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13 in Las Vegas. Associated Press/Abbie Parr Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 13. Associated Press/Susan Walsh Crows drink rainwater at an empty market after people fled from the coastal area as Cyclone Biparjoy approached Keti Bandar near Thatta, Pakistan, on June 14. The coastal regions of India and Pakistan were on high alert Wednesday, with tens of thousands being evacuated a day before the cyclone was expected to make landfall. Associated Press/Fareed Khan Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) take a selfie before the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) throws the ball to the infield during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) pitches during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) bats during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) lifts the trophy after beating the Democrats 16-6 in the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Greg Nash Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, on June 15. Thousands of residents have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 3.7-mile radius of Mayon’s crater in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Associated Press/Aaron Favila Photos of the Week: Smoky skies, campaign kickoffs and Pride parades PHOTOS: Air pollution cloaks the eastern US Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

