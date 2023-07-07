Photos of the Week: Independence Day, AI robots and heat wave

by The Hill staff - 07/07/23 1:45 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 07/07/23 1:45 PM ET

Greg Nash

A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting July 2 in the Southern District of Baltimore. Police say two people were killed and dozens were wounded in the shooting, which took place during a block party just after midnight. Associated Press/Julio Cortez Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on July 2. Associated Press/Noah Berger A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes off sweat on a hot day July 3 in Beijing. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human history Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Associated Press/Andy Wong Residents of the Jenin refugee camp flee their homes as the Israeli military pressed ahead with an operation in the area July 4 in Jenin, West Bank. Palestinian health officials put the Palestinian death toll from the two-day raid at 10. The Israeli military said Israel launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin. Associated Press/Majdi Mohammed A family runs from an explosion after a Russian rocket attack on residential neighborhood July 4 in Pervomaiskyi, Ukraine. Associated Press/Oleksandr Magula Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the Fourth of July parade in Merrimack, N.H. Associated Press/Reba Saldanha Striking hotel workers rally outside the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown on July 4 in downtown Los Angeles. Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline July 4 with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the sphere’s LED screen, called the Exosphere, is fully lit up for the first time. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pumps his arms as he speaks to military recruits at an oath of enlistment ceremony July 5 at Fort Meade, Md. Austin attended the ceremony to administer the oath marking 50 years of the U.S. military being an all-volunteer service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images France’s David Gaudu is followed by France’s Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia’s Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, which started July 5 in Pau, France, and spanned 101 miles before finishing in Laruns, France. Associated Press/Daniel Cole President Biden speaks about a new manufacturing partnership between Enphase Energy and Flex on July 6 at Flex LTD in West Columbia, S.C. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Robots from Chinese intelligent robot manufacturer Data Robotics are displayed July 6 during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Associated Press/Ng Han Guan Revelers hold up their traditional red kerchiefs July 6 during the launch of the “El Chupinazo” rocket to mark the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain. Associated Press/Alvaro Barrientos Environmental activists display banners July 6 to protest against Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea. The head of the U.N. atomic agency toured Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant and said he is satisfied with still-contentious plans to release the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon As a pink smoke bomb clouds the air, Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, refuses to leave an entrance outside the Department of Justice before being arrested July 6 in Washington. Cohen was arrested after protesting the Department of Justice’s prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. Win McNamee/Getty Images Photos of the Week: SCOTUS, smoky skies and a splashing owl Photos of the Week: Trump indictment, Congressional Baseball Game and a volcano Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Valerie Morris

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.