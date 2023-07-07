trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week: Independence Day, AI robots and heat wave

by The Hill staff - 07/07/23 1:45 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 07/07/23 1:45 PM ET
Fireworks are seen over the National Mall for the Fourth of July
Greg Nash
Fireworks are seen over the National Mall for the Fourth of July in Arlington, Va.
A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting. Behind him are trash cans and police caution tape, and on the ground in front of him are scattered plastic bottles and cups.
A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting July 2 in the Southern District of Baltimore. Police say two people were killed and dozens were wounded in the shooting, which took place during a block party just after midnight. Associated Press/Julio Cortez
Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire over a green forest
Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on July 2. Associated Press/Noah Berger
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes off sweat on a hot day
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes off sweat on a hot day July 3 in Beijing. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human history Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Associated Press/Andy Wong
Residents of the Jenin refugee camp flee their homes as the Israeli military pressed ahead with an operation in the area
Residents of the Jenin refugee camp flee their homes as the Israeli military pressed ahead with an operation in the area July 4 in Jenin, West Bank. Palestinian health officials put the Palestinian death toll from the two-day raid at 10. The Israeli military said Israel launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin. Associated Press/Majdi Mohammed
A family runs from an explosion after a Russian rocket attack. The woman is clutching her child's hand as the run toward the viewer, while behind them is seen a white building with smoke rising above it.
A family runs from an explosion after a Russian rocket attack on residential neighborhood July 4 in Pervomaiskyi, Ukraine. Associated Press/Oleksandr Magula
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with a supporter as he walks in the Fourth of July parade
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the Fourth of July parade in Merrimack, N.H. Associated Press/Reba Saldanha
Striking hotel workers wearing red shirts and carrying drums and makeshift percussion instruments march outside the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown
Striking hotel workers rally outside the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown on July 4 in downtown Los Angeles. Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline. The sky is dark showing lit buildings and a Ferris wheel while near the center of the screen is seen a giant blue sphere illuminated with points of light and clouds.
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline July 4 with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the sphere’s LED screen, called the Exosphere, is fully lit up for the first time. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pumps his arms as he speaks to military recruits at an oath of enlistment ceremony
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pumps his arms as he speaks to military recruits at an oath of enlistment ceremony July 5 at Fort Meade, Md. Austin attended the ceremony to administer the oath marking 50 years of the U.S. military being an all-volunteer service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Cyclists in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race along a road lined with supporters, one of whom is holding a lit flare
France’s David Gaudu is followed by France’s Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia’s Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, which started July 5 in Pau, France, and spanned 101 miles before finishing in Laruns, France. Associated Press/Daniel Cole
The face of President Biden is shown through a camera lens as he speaks about manufacturing.
President Biden speaks about a new manufacturing partnership between Enphase Energy and Flex on July 6 at Flex LTD in West Columbia, S.C. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
A row of intelligent robots are seen
Robots from Chinese intelligent robot manufacturer Data Robotics are displayed July 6 during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Associated Press/Ng Han Guan
A crowd of participants hold up red kerchiefs at the opening of the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona
Revelers hold up their traditional red kerchiefs July 6 during the launch of the “El Chupinazo” rocket to mark the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain. Associated Press/Alvaro Barrientos
Environmental activists display banners that show nuclear waste symbols and read "NO!" "Not Welcome Here!" "Advocate for the Nuclear Industry" and "Advocate for Ocean Dumping" to protest Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water in Seoul
Environmental activists display banners July 6 to protest against Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea. The head of the U.N. atomic agency toured Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant and said he is satisfied with still-contentious plans to release the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon
As a pink smoke bomb clouds the air, Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sits blocking an entrance outside the Department of Justice as two police officers stand behind him, and another protester holds a sign that reads "Free Assange"
As a pink smoke bomb clouds the air, Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, refuses to leave an entrance outside the Department of Justice before being arrested July 6 in Washington. Cohen was arrested after protesting the Department of Justice’s prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Valerie Morris

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary AI Ben Cohen California canada wildfires China Fourth of July France Fukushima disaster Heat wave Israel Joe Biden Julian Assange Lloyd Austin maryland palestine Ron DeSantis russia South Korea spain ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Photos of the Week News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  5. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  6. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  7. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  8. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  9. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  10. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  11. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. Cotton backs Biden sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  16. Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ...
  17. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more