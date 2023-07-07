Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Independence Day, AI robots and heat wave by The Hill staff - 07/07/23 1:45 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 07/07/23 1:45 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Greg Nash Fireworks are seen over the National Mall for the Fourth of July in Arlington, Va. A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting July 2 in the Southern District of Baltimore. Police say two people were killed and dozens were wounded in the shooting, which took place during a block party just after midnight. Associated Press/Julio Cortez Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on July 2. Associated Press/Noah Berger A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes off sweat on a hot day July 3 in Beijing. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human history Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Associated Press/Andy Wong Residents of the Jenin refugee camp flee their homes as the Israeli military pressed ahead with an operation in the area July 4 in Jenin, West Bank. Palestinian health officials put the Palestinian death toll from the two-day raid at 10. The Israeli military said Israel launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin. Associated Press/Majdi Mohammed A family runs from an explosion after a Russian rocket attack on residential neighborhood July 4 in Pervomaiskyi, Ukraine. Associated Press/Oleksandr Magula Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the Fourth of July parade in Merrimack, N.H. Associated Press/Reba Saldanha Striking hotel workers rally outside the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown on July 4 in downtown Los Angeles. Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline July 4 with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the sphere’s LED screen, called the Exosphere, is fully lit up for the first time. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pumps his arms as he speaks to military recruits at an oath of enlistment ceremony July 5 at Fort Meade, Md. Austin attended the ceremony to administer the oath marking 50 years of the U.S. military being an all-volunteer service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images France’s David Gaudu is followed by France’s Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia’s Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, which started July 5 in Pau, France, and spanned 101 miles before finishing in Laruns, France. Associated Press/Daniel Cole President Biden speaks about a new manufacturing partnership between Enphase Energy and Flex on July 6 at Flex LTD in West Columbia, S.C. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Robots from Chinese intelligent robot manufacturer Data Robotics are displayed July 6 during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Associated Press/Ng Han Guan Revelers hold up their traditional red kerchiefs July 6 during the launch of the “El Chupinazo” rocket to mark the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain. Associated Press/Alvaro Barrientos Environmental activists display banners July 6 to protest against Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea. The head of the U.N. atomic agency toured Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant and said he is satisfied with still-contentious plans to release the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon As a pink smoke bomb clouds the air, Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, refuses to leave an entrance outside the Department of Justice before being arrested July 6 in Washington. Cohen was arrested after protesting the Department of Justice’s prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. Win McNamee/Getty Images Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Valerie Morris Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary AI Ben Cohen California canada wildfires China Fourth of July France Fukushima disaster Heat wave Israel Joe Biden Julian Assange Lloyd Austin maryland palestine Ron DeSantis russia South Korea spain ukraine Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Photos of the Week News See All Media Photos of the Week: SCOTUS, smoky skies and a splashing owl by The Hill staff 7 days ago Media / 7 days ago Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Trump indictment, Congressional Baseball Game and a volcano by The Hill staff 3 weeks ago Photos of the Week / 3 weeks ago Media Photos of the Week: Smoky skies, campaign kickoffs and Pride parades by The Hill staff 4 weeks ago Media / 4 weeks ago Photos of the Week PHOTOS: Air pollution cloaks the eastern US by Clara Duhon 4 weeks ago Photos of the Week / 4 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: July 7, 2023 by TheHill.com 07/07/23 11:23 AM ET Rising / 4 hours ago Rising Rising: July 6, 2023 by TheHill.com 07/06/23 11:57 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: July 5, 2023 by TheHill.com 07/05/23 11:10 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All Defense Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine by Brad Dress 3 mins ago Defense / 3 mins ago Campaign Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign by Julia Manchester 10 hours ago Campaign / 10 hours ago Campaign Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate by Caroline Vakil and Al Weaver 10 hours ago Campaign / 10 hours ago Court Battles DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred by Rebecca Beitsch 2 hours ago Court Battles / 2 hours ago See All Most Popular Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ... DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’ DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’ McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ... China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ... Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida? Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’ Cotton backs Biden sending cluster munitions to Ukraine Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ... Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure Load more