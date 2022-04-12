Federal agencies warn of illegal online Adderall sales

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Tuesday issued warnings to two websites that the agencies said were illegally selling Schedule II stimulants, such as Adderall, without prescriptions.

The two agencies said warning letters had been issued to Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightssupplier.com for selling Adderall without prescriptions and placing consumers at risk. These two websites also failed to register their online pharmacies, according to the government.

The websites have been given 15 days to respond to the warning.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said, “This action underscores the FDA’s commitment to use all available regulatory and compliance tools to stop online businesses illegally selling potentially harmful drug products to consumers.”

“The illegal sale of prescription drug stimulants online puts Americans at risk and contributes to potential abuse, misuse and overdose,” said Califf. “These particular types of online pharmacies also undermine our efforts to help consumers safely purchase legitimate prescription medicines over the internet.”

As the FDA noted in its announcement, illegally marketed drugs are at risk of being counterfeit, expired or contaminated when purchased. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stressed that the safety and legitimacy of pills bought on these sites cannot be trusted.

Consumers who have bought medications through these sites have been asked to dispose of the drugs and to cease making such purchases.

On Kubapharm’s website, the company states that it does not require prescriptions for its drug purchases because it ships their products from “a jurisdiction that does not require a prescription.” The phone number listed on its website has a Cincinnati area code.

Premiumlightssupplier.com prominently states on its site that it does not require prescriptions when making drug transactions. The site, which features a phone number with a San Francisco area code, claims to sell eight drugs that require prescriptions.