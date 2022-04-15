trending:

Finland ‘highly likely’ to join NATO, minister says

by Natalie Prieb - 04/15/22 12:50 PM ET
Finland’s minister of European Affairs said the country is “highly likely” to join NATO as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

Tytti Tuppurainen told Sky News that polls in Finland, which borders Russia, show significant support for joining the alliance.

“At this point I would say it is highly likely, but a decision has not yet been made,” Tuppurainen said.

The minister added that the war in Ukraine has been a “wake-up call to us all,” particularly in regards to border security in Europe.

Tuppurainen’s comments come after Russia this week threatened nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO. Both countries have taken actions toward joining the alliance, with the Finnish government issuing a security report to lawmakers and Sweden starting a review of security policy options.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in the country. The conflict entered its seventh week on Thursday.

