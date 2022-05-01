Russia attempting to legitimize control of Kherson with pro-Moscow administration, UK says

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Russia is attempting to legitimize its control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson by installing a pro-Moscow government.

The ministry also noted in a Twitter thread that Russian forces plan to transition the city’s currency to the ruble.

“Recent statements from this administration include declaring a return to Ukrainian control ‘impossible and announcing a four-month currency transition from the Ukrainian hryvnia to the Russian rouble,” the ministry said. “The Russian rouble is due to be used in Kherson from today.”

It added that Russia plans to implement a “strong political and economic influence” in the city.

“These statements are likely indicative of Russian intent to exert strong political and economic influence in Kherson over the long term,” the ministry said.

“Enduring control over Kherson and its transport links will increase Russia’s ability to sustain its advance to the north and west and improve the security of Russia’s control over Crimea.”

British defense officials recently warned that a Russian fleet in the Black Sea can still strike Ukrainian and coastal targets despite suffering “embarrassing losses” in the area.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has killed thousands on both sides and led about 5.3 million refugees to flee the country.