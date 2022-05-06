trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported

by TheHill.com - 05/06/22 1:44 PM ET
Associated Press/Ramon Espinosa
The five-star Hotel Saratoga is heavily damaged after an explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least eight people have died.

The office of Cuba’s president said in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak.

Local officials said 13 people are missing and rescue efforts are underway for people possibly trapped. But the Havana governor said the 96-room hotel was being renovated and no tourists were lodged there.

Photos show much of the outer wall blown away, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky. A school next door had been evacuated.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Pompeo holds briefing to raise ...
  2. Pence hits Harris over abortion ...
  3. Americans are moving out of major ...
  4. Sophistry at the Supreme Court
  5. Controversial YouTube star Kevin ...
  6. White House preps for cold-weather ...
  7. Frank Langella denounces cancel ...
  8. Cawthorn ramps up defense as crass ...
  9. Democrats fear Manchin’s bipartisan ...
  10. Giuliani backs out of scheduled ...
  11. Fetterman climbs past 50 percent in ...
  12. Progressives struggle for momentum ...
  13. GOP senators call on TV ratings board ...
  14. Abbott says Texas could challenge ...
  15. Chinese tech firms pull out of ...
  16. Trump says he ‘should have never ...
  17. Biden to launch initiative focused on ...
  18. Democrats to force vote next week on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video