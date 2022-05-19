Russia firing senior commanders over poor performance in Ukraine: UK intelligence

Russia has fired senior commanders in recent weeks whose performances have been deemed unsatisfactory in the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to an intelligence update from the United Kingdom’s defense ministry on Thursday.

A few notable officers have been suspended, the ministry said, including Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the 1st Guards Tank Army, and Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Kisel was likely suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv and Osipov for the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April, UK intelligence reports.

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov is thought to still be in his position but UK intelligence said officials cannot be certain.

In regards to these notable suspensions, the report pointed to a likely culture of cover-ups and scape-goating within the Russian military.

UK intelligence surmised that officials involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “will likely be increasingly distracted by efforts to avoid personal culpability for Russia’s operational set-backs,” leading to a “strain on Russia’s centralised model of command and control.”

The report comes as Russia approaches its third month of fighting since it launched the invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Although Western intelligence initially predicted Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv would fall to Russia within days, the country has failed to accomplish a swift takeover, resulting in low morale and the loss of thousands of Russian soldiers.