Griner lawyers present medical cannabis prescription to Russian court

Brittney Griner’s lawyers on Friday argued in a Russian court that she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to treat a chronic injury, presenting documents showing the prescription.

The WNBA star’s defense team told the court Griner had “inadvertently” traveled with vape cartridges to Russia and had been given a permit in the state of Arizona to use medical cannabis, according to a Reuters journalist in the courtroom.

“The defense today provided written evidence, including character materials, medical documents and tax returns,” Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer, told the news outlet. “Among the medical documents is a doctor’s note for the substance that Brittney Griner inadvertently left among her belongings when crossing the border.”

The development comes after Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges last week, telling the court she had no intention of committing a crime and had packed for Moscow in a hurry. The two-time Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison for the crime.

Calls have intensified in recent weeks for the Biden administration to make a deal with Moscow to bring Griner home, with 1,000 Black women signing a letter last week to the president demanding his administration step up efforts to free the WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist.

President Biden has said he will do all he can to bring Griner home. He and Vice President Harris spoke on the phone with Griner’s wife Cherelle earlier this month in which Biden shared a letter that he planned to send to Griner.