trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

Zelensky calls Russian strike on Vinnytsia: Work of a ‘terrorist state’

by Natalie Prieb - 07/15/22 8:06 AM ET
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday condemned the Russian missile attack in the city of Vinnytsia as the actions of a “terrorist state.”

The Russian strike on Thursday in the city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others far from the front lines of the ongoing war. Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of purposefully targeting civilians with no militaristic intent.

“And if someone launched a missile attack on a medical center in Dallas or Dresden, God forbid, what would it be called? Wouldn’t it be called terrorism?” Zelensky said.

The attack comes as Russia has engaged in a series of small-scale offensives in the last few days as the country continues its effort to win additional territory. Ukrainian forces said Wednesday that Russia launched 10 missiles into the city of Mykolaiv killing at least five people.

Rescue operations in Vinnytsia are ongoing as rescue teams with sniffer dogs continue to search for survivors. As of Friday, more than 73 people — including four children — remain hospitalized as a result of the strike, and 18 people are still missing.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Friday that Russian forces had carried out more than 17,000 attacks on civilian targets since Putin invaded the country on Feb. 24.

Tags Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine invasion Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  2. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  3. White House faces disaster with young ...
  4. Trump announces death of first wife ...
  5. Reinfection period from COVID-19 may ...
  6. Manchin rejects adding climate ...
  7. The Memo: Democrats cast around for ...
  8. ‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ...
  9. Trump says he’s made up his mind ...
  10. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  11. US soldier who voluntarily fought in ...
  12. Snooki hits Oz over Pennsylvania ...
  13. Warnock, Kemp lead in respective ...
  14. Swalwell presses anti-abortion ...
  15. House to move toward vote on assault ...
  16. Secret Service deleted text messages ...
  17. Capitol Police officer injured on ...
  18. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video