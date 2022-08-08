trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

Petraeus points to 20 years of ‘significant mistakes’ in Afghanistan as US withdrawal anniversary approaches

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/08/22 3:18 PM ET
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
FILE – In this Monday, April 30, 2018 file photo, former CIA director retired Gen. David Petraeusspeaks during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. Writing Friday Oct. 19, 2018 in the Times of London, the former commander of American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan said the United States’ military cooperation with the U.K. could be threatened by the growing use of human rights laws to target British soldiers.

Retired Gen. David Petraeus says that “significant mistakes” were made during the U.S.’s 20-year deployment in Afghanistan as the one-year anniversary of the U.S. troops’ withdrawal from the country nears.

In an op-ed published by The Atlantic on Monday, Petraeus wrote that the outcome of the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is “devastating” for the country, citing the fall of the Afghan government and the eventual return to power of the Taliban. 

“In short, a country of nearly 40 million people — individuals whom we sought to help for two decades — has been condemned to a future of repression and privation and likely will be an incubator for Islamist extremism in the years ahead,” Petraeus wrote. 

Petraeus, who served as general in Afghanistan under the Obama administration, also wrote that the U.S. withdrawal from the country led others to look at the U.S. as a not “dependable partner” and a “great power in decline,” adding that the country “underachieved” its goal during its time there.  

“Rather, I mean that it did not have to be this way at all; that despite the selfless, courageous, and professional service of our military and civilian elements, and also of our coalition partners—as well as that of innumerable great Afghans—we underachieved in Afghanistan,” Petraeus wrote in his op-ed. 

“In fact, across our 20 years there, we made significant mistakes and fell short over and over again,” Petraeus added. “Had we avoided, or corrected, enough of our missteps along the way, the options for our continued commitment to Afghanistan would have been more attractive to successive administrations in Washington — and might have precluded withdrawal entirely.” 

It’s been nearly a year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after spending nearly two decades in the country, first arriving in the country in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.  

The troops’ withdrawal led to the Taliban regaining full control of the country, resulting in thousands of Afghan citizens desperately fleeing the country in fear of Taliban rule. 

Recently, Petraeus called out the Taliban for violating the Doha Agreement, brokered under the Trump administration, by sheltering al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in their country, noting that the U.S. still has to ensure that there is no militant presence in the country 

U.S. officials confirmed that al-Zawahiri, who became the leader of al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike last week. 

Tags Afghanistan afghanistan withdrawal Afghanistan–United States relations Al Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri David Petraeus David Petraeus David Petraeus The Taliban the taliban

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pink Floyd’s Waters backs ...
  2. Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
  3. Seven Dems vote for GOP ...
  4. Haberman shares photos of Trump-era ...
  5. Graham warned to follow decorum rule ...
  6. McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO ...
  7. White House worked behind the scenes ...
  8. DeSantis is ‘scarier’ opponent ...
  9. Arkansas judge’s body found at ...
  10. GOP physicians in Congress: Drug ...
  11. ‘Come on, Bernie’: Democrats ...
  12. CNN’s Chris Wallace: Democrats ...
  13. Winners and losers from the ...
  14. Democrats see new signs of hope ahead ...
  15. Why lowering the cost of insulin is ...
  16. Read full text: Senate climate, tax ...
  17. Russia has seen 70,000 to 80,000 ...
  18. These seven GOP senators voted to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video