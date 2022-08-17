DOE invests $45 million in cyber technology that protects power sector

The Department of Energy announced on Wednesday that it is investing $45 million in cyber technology that will protect the power grid sector from cyberattacks.

The investment will fund up to 15 research projects that will focus on developing new cybersecurity technologies designed to reduce cyber risks in the energy sector.

“As DOE builds out America’s clean energy infrastructure, this funding will provide the tools for a strong, resilient, and secure electricity grid that can withstand modern cyberthreats and deliver energy to every pocket of America,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The research projects will also establish and strengthen existing partnerships with energy sector utilities, vendors and universities.

This is the second time this year the Energy Department has announced investment in cyber technology.

In April, the agency said it was investing $12 million in cybersecurity innovations intended to secure critical infrastructure like the energy sector.

The $12 million investment would fund six university-led projects that will focus on the research, development and demonstrations of new cyber technology to help advance data-related fields such as anomaly detection, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

That same month, House lawmakers introduced legislation that would address rising cyber threats against U.S. energy sectors.

The bill, intended to protect the energy sector as well, would create a grant program within the Energy Department that would fund graduate students and postdoctoral researchers studying cybersecurity and energy infrastructure.

The bill passed the House in July as part of a block of bills in a 336-90 vote.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Reps. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) and Mike Carey (R-Ohio).