READ: The unsealed Department of Justice’s Trump warrant affidavit

by The Hill Staff - 08/26/22 12:31 PM ET
The Justice Department on Friday complied with a judge’s order to release a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced him to approve a warrant to search former President Trump’s Florida home.

Its release comes after Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to propose redactions to a document that the department argued a full release of would compromise their ongoing investigation.

Read the redacted document below.

gov.uscourts.flsd_.617854.102.1_2Download
