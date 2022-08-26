READ: The unsealed Department of Justice’s Trump warrant affidavit
The Justice Department on Friday complied with a judge’s order to release a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced him to approve a warrant to search former President Trump’s Florida home.
Its release comes after Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to propose redactions to a document that the department argued a full release of would compromise their ongoing investigation.
Read the redacted document below.
More Policy News
Administration
Healthcare
National Security
National Security
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
National Security
National Security
Administration
Energy & Environment