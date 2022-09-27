Pentagon confirms Russia using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine attacks

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed that Russia is currently using Iranian-made drones for strikes and reconnaissance in its attack on Ukraine.

“We do assess that the Russians now are using the Iranian drones that we’ve talked about in the past — that were delivered to Russia — we do assess that they are now using them in Ukraine,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder would not comment on the effectiveness of the weapons, only saying that the Russians are employing them the way “they indicated they would use them.”

He also said Washington believes reports of Ukrainians shooting down some of the drones are “credible.”

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said there have been a series of drone attacks in the key southern city of Odesa in recent days.

The White House warned in July that the Iranian government was set to sell hundreds of drones to Russia to use on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Biden administration then confirmed in late August that Iran had sent its first shipment of drones to Russia.

The Iranian drones — meant to help address weaponry shortfalls Moscow is experiencing as it slogs into its seventh month of war with Kyiv — have already been assessed to have “numerous failures,” according to U.S. intelligence.

The U.S. believes that Iran transferred Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series drones to Russia earlier in August on a Russian flight between the two countries.