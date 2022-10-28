Republicans cheer Musk’s Twitter takeover

Republicans are cheering Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s takeover of Twitter after the sale of the company was closed on Thursday night.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted out celebratory messages about free speech, with Boebert promising that “a lot of suppressed truths, on social media and in Congress,” will come “to light in the next two years.

Musk has criticized Twitter policies that have banned users or censored tweets. He has pushed out several executives at the company who had instituted policies meant to police hate speech on the platform.

Free speech. Liberal tears. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 28, 2022

FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!!! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2022

If it angers you that free speech is winning and censorship is losing, buckle up.



A lot of suppressed truths, on social media and in Congress, will be coming to light in the next two years. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 28, 2022

The GOP House Judiciary Twitter account also posted a message alluding to the potential return of former President Trump now that Musk has acquired the platform. The tweet was captioned with, “Soon…” and included a video of Trump walking out on stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Soon… pic.twitter.com/Z91fdEqCTN — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 28, 2022 The former president — who was banned from Twitter following his rhetoric around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol — did not commit to rejoining the platform after Musk’s takeover but said on his Truth Social account that he was “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands.”



It has also been reported that Musk plans to end lifetime bans on Twitter.

Musk closed his $44 billion deal with Twitter on Thursday after a tumultuous process. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in April but was forced to follow through on the agreement due to a lawsuit.