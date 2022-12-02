trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

More than 60 percent of women, 50 percent of men favor stricter gun laws: Gallup

by Chloe Folmar - 12/02/22 9:05 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 12/02/22 9:05 AM ET
A Taran tactical combat master hand gun
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File
A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale in Hempstead, N.Y.

Majorities of both men and women say they are in favor of stricter gun laws, a Gallup poll released on Friday found.

A total of 62 percent of women in the survey said that gun laws should be made stricter, compared to 51 percent of men who said the same.

Significantly more men own guns, 43 percent compared to just 22 percent of female gun owners.

However, women are more likely than men to support stricter gun laws despite gun ownership status.

Forty percent of women who personally own a gun say that laws should be made tighter, while only 32 percent of male gun owners say the same.

Gallup’s annual crime survey took place on Oct. 3-20 of this year using a sample of 1,009 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The poll respondents were contacted over the phone with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Female gun ownership has increased steadily since 2015, moving from 15 percent to 22 percent, while male gun ownership has remained roughly the same.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of the men surveyed by Gallup live in a gun-free household, compared to 56 percent of women.

Those groups are much more likely to support stricter gun laws, including 69 percent of men without access to a gun and 79 percent of women whose households are gun-free.

The third group surveyed was those who do not own a gun but who have a household member with a gun.

Among those respondents, 40 percent of men say that gun laws should get stricter, while 58 percent of women say the same.

Tags Gallup Gun control

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  3. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  4. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  7. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  8. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  9. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  10. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  11. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  12. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  13. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  14. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  15. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  16. Warnock holds slim lead over Walker ahead of runoff: CNN poll
  17. Progressives warm to Jeffries as new Democratic leader
  18. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
Load more

Video

See all Video