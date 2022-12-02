More than 60 percent of women, 50 percent of men favor stricter gun laws: Gallup

Majorities of both men and women say they are in favor of stricter gun laws, a Gallup poll released on Friday found.

A total of 62 percent of women in the survey said that gun laws should be made stricter, compared to 51 percent of men who said the same.

Significantly more men own guns, 43 percent compared to just 22 percent of female gun owners.

However, women are more likely than men to support stricter gun laws despite gun ownership status.

Forty percent of women who personally own a gun say that laws should be made tighter, while only 32 percent of male gun owners say the same.

Gallup’s annual crime survey took place on Oct. 3-20 of this year using a sample of 1,009 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The poll respondents were contacted over the phone with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Female gun ownership has increased steadily since 2015, moving from 15 percent to 22 percent, while male gun ownership has remained roughly the same.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of the men surveyed by Gallup live in a gun-free household, compared to 56 percent of women.

Those groups are much more likely to support stricter gun laws, including 69 percent of men without access to a gun and 79 percent of women whose households are gun-free.

The third group surveyed was those who do not own a gun but who have a household member with a gun.

Among those respondents, 40 percent of men say that gun laws should get stricter, while 58 percent of women say the same.