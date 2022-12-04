Zelensky says more unity and resilience needed to survive winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to be even more resilient and unified as “the enemy really hopes to use winter against us.”

In his daily address on Sunday, Zelensky said winter will be a difficult due to Russia’s relentless shelling of the country’s infrastructure, which has caused widespread power outages in parts of the country.

“To get through this winter, we have to help each other more than ever and care for each other even more,” Zelensky said in his statement. “And please don’t ask if you can help, and how. Just help when you see you can.”

“To get through the winter, we have to be even more resilient and even more united than ever,” Zelensky added. “There can be no internal conflicts and strife, which can weaken us all, even if someone out there thinks that somehow it will strengthen him personally.”

Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, saying that it is trying to freeze Ukrainians with attacks targeting its energy systems. Officials have announced coordinated blackouts as they seek to repair damaged infrastructure.

Zelensky sparred with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko last week over efforts to keep utilities running in the city. Klitschko said on Telegram Sunday that blackouts would be limited on Monday, but added the situation remained “difficult”.

Ukraine’s main power supplier said blackouts were also planned in three regions in Ukraine’s south and east, per Reuters.

The U.S. announced last week plans to provide $53 million to Ukraine to help restore the country’s energy infrastructure and help Ukrainians persevere through the winter.