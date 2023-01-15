trending:

Policy

Greta Thunberg removed from site of mass anti-coal protest in Germany

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/15/23 11:28 PM ET
Police officers walk next to people who attend a protest rally at the Garzweiler opencast mining near the village Luetzerath in Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg takes part in that protest rally after she visited the tiny village of Luetzerath on Friday and took a look at the nearby Garzweiler open coal mine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

German authorities removed climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protestors from the site mass demonstration against the razing of a ​​village called Lützerath for the expansion of a coal mine. 

German newspaper Bild reported on Sunday that authorities escorted away the 20-year-old activist and ten other demonstrators who refused to comply with their efforts to clear the area.

Video also circulated online showing German police pushing Thunberg and other climate activists away from the coal mine site. 

Bild reported that Thunberg finally left the coal mine site at 5:10 p.m. local time and headed to the nearby village of Keyenberg. 

Saturday was the fourth day of a standoff between protesters and police, according to DW.

According to Politico, Demonstrators have been squatting in the village of Lützerath, located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, for the last two years in protest of the pending demolition of the village for the extension of the Garzweiler coal mine. 

More than 70 police officers and nine climate activists were injured during clashes between the two sides, as authorities attempted to clear individuals from the site, police told Bild. Police said none of the injuries were serious, however organizers said some of the protesters were critically injured, per the newspaper.

Thunberg, who joined the protesters for their demonstration the day prior, called out the German government for their continued efforts on the coal mine extension. 

“Germany is really embarrassing itself right now,” Thunberg said. “I think it’s absolutely absurd that this is happening the year 2023.”

“The most affected people are clear, the science is clear, we need to keep the carbon in the ground,” the Swedish activist added. “When governments and corporations are acting like this, are actively destroying the environment, putting countless pf people at risk, the people step up.”

