As Black representation improves in government, lawmakers and advocates say it’s time for policy to catch up

As Black Americans are elected to office in record-breaking numbers and we transition into the second half of Black History Month, Black leaders are hoping for more than just demographic representation in government.

During The Hill’s “Race & Justice Imperative” virtual event Wednesday, advocates told race and politics reporter Cheyanne Daniels that they’re looking for the implementation of new and progressive policies that reflect the interests of Black communities across the country as Black representation improves.

“We need Black officials who have a forward-thinking agenda as it relates to communities that have been left out and left behind,” said Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and principal of the Black Futures Lab and the Black to the Future Action Fund.

In light of increased Black representation in the 118th Congress, Garza said she’s hoping Black politicians will share an agenda and support issues that matter to constituents.

“We have to make sure that Black communities are at the table. And I don’t just mean the voices that you always see at the table, I mean people who are being directly impacted by these issues,” Garza said.

Two Congressional Black Caucus members, Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), also joined Daniels Wednesday.

In discussing Black voter turnout, Donalds said he’s been critical of the Republican party’s historical reluctance to engage with Black constituents.

“I think that members of my party have talked about the issues that they support, the values that they support, but they have not taken the time to go into communities and say, ‘Hey, let’s build a relationship,’” Donalds said. “That’s starting to move, in my view, in a positive way.”

The current Congressional Black Caucus, which Horsford chairs, is bigger than any in history, with nine new members elected in 2022. Horsford said he hopes the group promotes equitable and intentional policies to meet the needs of marginalized communities.

“Inequities on race didn’t happen overnight in this country, it’s based on the founding systemic issues from slavery to Jim Crow laws to now mass incarceration and we understand that these are not easy issues,” Horsford said. “I believe it is possible to create more racial inclusive policies that are more equitable.”

DaMareo Cooper, co-executive director for the Center for Popular Democracy, discussed voting policies that have disproportionately affected Black voters and historically decreased Black voter turnout. As shown in data reported by the Pew Research Center, Black voter turnout was relatively high in 2022, but Cooper said there is much room for improvement.

“I think we need to be very clear about making sure that everyone has the access to vote, and that that is protected in every state across the country,” Cooper said. “I think our Congress, our representatives, should figure out how we can make sure that voting is a mandatory right, that we have voting as a holiday, that people have the access and ability to participate in our democracy.”